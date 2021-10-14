Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-capitol-riot-probe-cites-steve-bannon-for-criminal-contempt-1089930912.html
US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt
US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt
WASHINGTON, October 14 (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the US Capitol will cite former Breitbart media chief... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T17:57+0000
2021-10-14T17:57+0000
us
capitol
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081041457_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_328f67c523ffd088b6a2bf78c7617455.jpg
“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee,” Thompson said. “We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”The congressman from Mississippi said Bannon was trying to hide behind former President Donald Trump’s efforts to invoke privileges protecting him from having to testify.“I’ve notified the Select Committee that we will convene for a business meeting Tuesday evening to vote on adopting a contempt report. … The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson said.All witnesses were required to provide the information they possessed so that the committee could get to the facts, Thompson added.On 6 January, protesters breached the US Capitol building and disrupted a joint session of Congress that was counting electoral votes to formalise Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result. Donald Trump, who had repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” from him and was “rigged,” was accused of “inciting an insurrection."The ex-POTUS vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had "instigated" the riots. Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081041457_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ba18315aaadfd31eccc3d06ea27f3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, capitol, steve bannon

US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt

17:57 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Domenico StinellisFormer White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 14 (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the US Capitol will cite former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon for criminal contempt for refusing to testify before it, Congressman Bennie Thompson said on Thursday.
“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee,” Thompson said. “We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”
The congressman from Mississippi said Bannon was trying to hide behind former President Donald Trump’s efforts to invoke privileges protecting him from having to testify.
“I’ve notified the Select Committee that we will convene for a business meeting Tuesday evening to vote on adopting a contempt report. … The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson said.
All witnesses were required to provide the information they possessed so that the committee could get to the facts, Thompson added.
On 6 January, protesters breached the US Capitol building and disrupted a joint session of Congress that was counting electoral votes to formalise Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result. Donald Trump, who had repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” from him and was “rigged,” was accused of “inciting an insurrection."
The ex-POTUS vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had "instigated" the riots. Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:57 GMTUS Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt
17:56 GMTEx-Obama Ethics Chief Slams Psaki's Handling of Questions About Hunter Biden's Art Sale
17:55 GMTCharity Warns of 'Disastrous' Ebola Outbreak in East of DR Congo, If Not Contained
17:52 GMTPotential Indictment of Jake Sullivan May Bring Durham Very Close to Hillary Clinton, Analyst Says
17:33 GMTUS Health Agencies to Decide on Approval for J&J Booster Shot in Coming Weeks, Biden Says
17:22 GMTBollywood Actresses Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned in $26Mln Money Laundering Case
17:22 GMTUS Asks Russia to Remove Missiles ‘Violating’ Treaty Which Washington Unilaterally Scrapped
17:04 GMTNorwegian Police Decline to Say When They First Became Aware of Bow Shooter
17:00 GMTWhy Shardul Thakur's Inclusion in ICC T20 World Cup Squad is A Major Boost for Indian Cricket Team
17:00 GMTBanksy's Partially-Shredded 'Love is in The Bin' Being Auctioned at Sotheby's
16:45 GMTPIA 'Suspends Afghan Operations Citing Taliban Interference, Security Concerns'
16:29 GMTMuslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack
16:22 GMTAfghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say
16:18 GMT18-Year-Old Pakistani Woman Gang-Raped in Car On Motorway
15:46 GMTUS Army Has Conducted Long-Range Precision Missile Test That Exceeds Maximum Threshold
15:43 GMTYellen Demands Protection for Whistleblowers After Failure to Oust IMF Director
15:33 GMTChinese Think Tank Triangulates Spot Where US Sub Likely Collided With Mystery Object
15:33 GMTWatch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
15:29 GMT'Sure, Yeah': Netizens Smirk as Daniel Craig Says He Visits Gay Bars to Avoid 'Hetero D*ck-Swinging'
15:22 GMTLebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War