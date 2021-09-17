Trump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
© REUTERS / Stephanie KeithSupporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
Fences reinforced with concrete barriers were erected around the US Capitol on Thursday, in anticipation of the right-wing "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday. The demonstration is expected to attract hundreds of attendees to Washington, DC, and comes in support of pro-Trump rioters who have been criminally charged in the wake of January 6.
US President Donald Trump extended sympathy and well-wishes to supporters of his 2016 presidential campaign who are now facing charges related to their respective roles in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
"Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election," Trump wrote in a Thursday statement. "In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!"
Though Trump's brief statement comes just two days before the "Justice for J6" rally, the right-wing demonstration is not linked to the former US president or his team.
In fact, event organizer Matt Braynard took to social media earlier this week to request that those attending the Saturday rally abstain from donning any garments in support of either Trump or US President Joe Biden.
This event is 100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate.— Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 14, 2021
Citing Trump aides, the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the former US president will be in New Jersey, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and has "little interest in engaging with the protest."
Moreover, Trump reportedly views the September 18 event as a "setup" that will be weaponized against him by the media, "regardless of the outcome."
Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Department of Homeland Security, noted on Tuesday that US officials expect around 700 demonstrators to attend the "Justice for J6" rally.
Naturally, the event is expected to attract attendees with ties to groups that allegedly participated in the January 6 riot, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Federal, state and local authorities in the DC Metropolitan area will be on high alert during the Saturday event, as well as the rest of the weekend.
US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger asserted earlier this month that his force is "closely monitoring September 18" and would be "planning accordingly." Back in August, the Metropolitan Police Department urged its entire force to postpone any vacations scheduled around the weekend of the demonstration.
As an added measure, temporary fencing has been erected around the US Capitol.
US National Guard forces will be on standby, per Capitol Police request, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with monitoring social media platforms such as Parler, Gab and Telegram.