Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/trump-expresses-sympathy-for-us-capitol-riot-suspects-ahead-of-september-18-rally--1089142637.html
Trump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
Trump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
Fences reinforced with concrete barriers were erected around the US Capitol on Thursday, in anticipation of the right-wing "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T00:52+0000
2021-09-17T00:52+0000
us capitol
washington, dc
department of homeland security (dhs)
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089140901_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a89067a4064dc9ead327a1dc639a17.jpg
US President Donald Trump extended sympathy and well-wishes to supporters of his 2016 presidential campaign who are now facing charges related to their respective roles in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Though Trump's brief statement comes just two days before the "Justice for J6" rally, the right-wing demonstration is not linked to the former US president or his team. In fact, event organizer Matt Braynard took to social media earlier this week to request that those attending the Saturday rally abstain from donning any garments in support of either Trump or US President Joe Biden. Citing Trump aides, the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the former US president will be in New Jersey, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and has "little interest in engaging with the protest." Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Department of Homeland Security, noted on Tuesday that US officials expect around 700 demonstrators to attend the "Justice for J6" rally. Naturally, the event is expected to attract attendees with ties to groups that allegedly participated in the January 6 riot, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Federal, state and local authorities in the DC Metropolitan area will be on high alert during the Saturday event, as well as the rest of the weekend. US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger asserted earlier this month that his force is "closely monitoring September 18" and would be "planning accordingly." Back in August, the Metropolitan Police Department urged its entire force to postpone any vacations scheduled around the weekend of the demonstration. As an added measure, temporary fencing has been erected around the US Capitol.US National Guard forces will be on standby, per Capitol Police request, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with monitoring social media platforms such as Parler, Gab and Telegram.
washington, dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089140901_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2ba7f1bfe9fdbe7043d02a824c229c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us capitol, washington, dc, department of homeland security (dhs), us capitol police (uscp)

Trump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally

00:52 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie KeithSupporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Fences reinforced with concrete barriers were erected around the US Capitol on Thursday, in anticipation of the right-wing "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday. The demonstration is expected to attract hundreds of attendees to Washington, DC, and comes in support of pro-Trump rioters who have been criminally charged in the wake of January 6.
US President Donald Trump extended sympathy and well-wishes to supporters of his 2016 presidential campaign who are now facing charges related to their respective roles in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

"Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election," Trump wrote in a Thursday statement. "In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!"

Though Trump's brief statement comes just two days before the "Justice for J6" rally, the right-wing demonstration is not linked to the former US president or his team.
In fact, event organizer Matt Braynard took to social media earlier this week to request that those attending the Saturday rally abstain from donning any garments in support of either Trump or US President Joe Biden.
Citing Trump aides, the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the former US president will be in New Jersey, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and has "little interest in engaging with the protest."
Moreover, Trump reportedly views the September 18 event as a "setup" that will be weaponized against him by the media, "regardless of the outcome."
Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Department of Homeland Security, noted on Tuesday that US officials expect around 700 demonstrators to attend the "Justice for J6" rally.
Naturally, the event is expected to attract attendees with ties to groups that allegedly participated in the January 6 riot, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Federal, state and local authorities in the DC Metropolitan area will be on high alert during the Saturday event, as well as the rest of the weekend.
US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger asserted earlier this month that his force is "closely monitoring September 18" and would be "planning accordingly." Back in August, the Metropolitan Police Department urged its entire force to postpone any vacations scheduled around the weekend of the demonstration.
As an added measure, temporary fencing has been erected around the US Capitol.
US National Guard forces will be on standby, per Capitol Police request, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with monitoring social media platforms such as Parler, Gab and Telegram.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
YesterdayBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
YesterdayHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
YesterdayUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
YesterdaySpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
YesterdayOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
YesterdayPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Yesterday2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
Yesterday'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
YesterdayLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
YesterdayFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
YesterdayUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
YesterdayIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
YesterdayEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen