Trump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally

Fences reinforced with concrete barriers were erected around the US Capitol on Thursday, in anticipation of the right-wing "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump extended sympathy and well-wishes to supporters of his 2016 presidential campaign who are now facing charges related to their respective roles in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Though Trump's brief statement comes just two days before the "Justice for J6" rally, the right-wing demonstration is not linked to the former US president or his team. In fact, event organizer Matt Braynard took to social media earlier this week to request that those attending the Saturday rally abstain from donning any garments in support of either Trump or US President Joe Biden. Citing Trump aides, the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the former US president will be in New Jersey, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and has "little interest in engaging with the protest." Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Department of Homeland Security, noted on Tuesday that US officials expect around 700 demonstrators to attend the "Justice for J6" rally. Naturally, the event is expected to attract attendees with ties to groups that allegedly participated in the January 6 riot, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Federal, state and local authorities in the DC Metropolitan area will be on high alert during the Saturday event, as well as the rest of the weekend. US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger asserted earlier this month that his force is "closely monitoring September 18" and would be "planning accordingly." Back in August, the Metropolitan Police Department urged its entire force to postpone any vacations scheduled around the weekend of the demonstration. As an added measure, temporary fencing has been erected around the US Capitol.US National Guard forces will be on standby, per Capitol Police request, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with monitoring social media platforms such as Parler, Gab and Telegram.

