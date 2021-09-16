Registration was successful!
International
Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
This comes as activists are set to protest the ongoing criminal cases tied to individuals charged after the deadly 6 January riots. 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as local security forces are reinstalling a fence around the inner perimeter of the Capitol building and the Supreme Court. A large group of activists is expected to gather at the Capitol on 18 September to protest the arrests and criminal charges against nearly 600 people in connection with the 6 January riots by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.The US Capitol Police earlier requested the Pentagon's assistance with security for the upcoming rally. Although authorities have not announced specific measures, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned last week during her weekly press conference that extra safety precautions for the 18 September rally be in place, saying that the integrity of the Capitol must remain intact.On 6 January 2021, a group of protesters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states that former US President Trump said were fraudulent. The authorities charged hundreds of people for participating in the event.
Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

10:33 GMT 16.09.2021
© Sputnik
This comes as activists are set to protest the ongoing criminal cases tied to individuals charged after the deadly 6 January riots.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as local security forces are reinstalling a fence around the inner perimeter of the Capitol building and the Supreme Court.
A large group of activists is expected to gather at the Capitol on 18 September to protest the arrests and criminal charges against nearly 600 people in connection with the 6 January riots by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.
The US Capitol Police earlier requested the Pentagon's assistance with security for the upcoming rally.
Although authorities have not announced specific measures, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned last week during her weekly press conference that extra safety precautions for the 18 September rally be in place, saying that the integrity of the Capitol must remain intact.
On 6 January 2021, a group of protesters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states that former US President Trump said were fraudulent. The authorities charged hundreds of people for participating in the event.
