US Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that another US airstrike had killed a senior al-Qaeda commander in Suluk, in Syria's northern Raqqa Governorate.Earlier on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki asserted the US' "right to respond" to an attack against the US garrison at at-Tanf in southeastern Syria on Wednesday. However, CENTCOM said that attack, which involved rockets and kamikaze drones, was believed to have been carried out by "Iran-backed militias," an American term for Shiite militant groups that oppose the US presence in Iraq and Syria. That makes it unlikely the strike was the response to which Psaki referred.However, the US has carried out several other strikes against al-Qaeda-aligned groups in Syria in recent weeks, following statements by Biden in August that outlined the next phase of the US war on terror, a conflict that has increasingly taken a back seat as the US's grand strategy shifts to a great power competition with Russia and China.“These threats warrant our attention and our resources. We conduct effective counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in multiple countries where we don’t have permanent military presence. If necessary, we’ll do the same in Afghanistan,” he added. “We’ve developed counterterrorism over-the-horizon capability that will allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the direct threats to the United States in the region, and act quickly and decisively if needed.”*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

