Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/us-airstrike-kills-senior-al-qaeda-leader-in-northwest-syria---centcom-1090146822.html
US Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
US Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
US operations against al-Qaeda* in Syria have increased since the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government in August, when US President Joe Biden reframed... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T23:25+0000
2021-10-23T00:04+0000
us
syria
airstrike
al-qaeda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106994/47/1069944788_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_20c2072b3b3e568d08f623adee9d15a2.jpg
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that another US airstrike had killed a senior al-Qaeda commander in Suluk, in Syria's northern Raqqa Governorate.Earlier on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki asserted the US' "right to respond" to an attack against the US garrison at at-Tanf in southeastern Syria on Wednesday. However, CENTCOM said that attack, which involved rockets and kamikaze drones, was believed to have been carried out by "Iran-backed militias," an American term for Shiite militant groups that oppose the US presence in Iraq and Syria. That makes it unlikely the strike was the response to which Psaki referred.However, the US has carried out several other strikes against al-Qaeda-aligned groups in Syria in recent weeks, following statements by Biden in August that outlined the next phase of the US war on terror, a conflict that has increasingly taken a back seat as the US's grand strategy shifts to a great power competition with Russia and China.“These threats warrant our attention and our resources. We conduct effective counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in multiple countries where we don’t have permanent military presence. If necessary, we’ll do the same in Afghanistan,” he added. “We’ve developed counterterrorism over-the-horizon capability that will allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the direct threats to the United States in the region, and act quickly and decisively if needed.”*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106994/47/1069944788_0:0:3113:2335_1920x0_80_0_0_a955def24c138ec72bbf0ef52521680b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, syria, airstrike, al-qaeda

US Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM

23:25 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 00:04 GMT 23.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Patrick T. Fallon A General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper stands on the runway during "Black Dart", a live-fly, live fire demonstration of 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at Naval Base Ventura County Sea Range, Point Mugu, near Oxnard, California July 31, 2015
A General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper stands on the runway during Black Dart, a live-fly, live fire demonstration of 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at Naval Base Ventura County Sea Range, Point Mugu, near Oxnard, California July 31, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Patrick T. Fallon
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
US operations against al-Qaeda* in Syria have increased since the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government in August, when US President Joe Biden reframed the US war on terror as having "metastasized" beyond Afghanistan's borders.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that another US airstrike had killed a senior al-Qaeda commander in Suluk, in Syria's northern Raqqa Governorate.
"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft," CENTCOM spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee said in a Friday release, referring to the MQ-9 Reaper combat drone.
Earlier on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki asserted the US' "right to respond" to an attack against the US garrison at at-Tanf in southeastern Syria on Wednesday. However, CENTCOM said that attack, which involved rockets and kamikaze drones, was believed to have been carried out by "Iran-backed militias," an American term for Shiite militant groups that oppose the US presence in Iraq and Syria. That makes it unlikely the strike was the response to which Psaki referred.
However, the US has carried out several other strikes against al-Qaeda-aligned groups in Syria in recent weeks, following statements by Biden in August that outlined the next phase of the US war on terror, a conflict that has increasingly taken a back seat as the US's grand strategy shifts to a great power competition with Russia and China.
“Today a terrorist threat has metastasized well beyond Afghanistan: al-Shabaab in Somalia, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQQP), al-Nusra* in Syria, ISIS [Daesh] attempting to create a caliphate in Syria and Iraq and establishing affiliates in multiple countries in Africa and Asia,” Biden said in a televised speech two days after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed before a Taliban* blitzkrieg.
“These threats warrant our attention and our resources. We conduct effective counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in multiple countries where we don’t have permanent military presence. If necessary, we’ll do the same in Afghanistan,” he added. “We’ve developed counterterrorism over-the-horizon capability that will allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the direct threats to the United States in the region, and act quickly and decisively if needed.”
*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:00 GMTVIDEO: Former Marine Reveals How he Disarms Would-Be Robber with a Bag of ‘Gatorades and a Snack’
YesterdayManchester United Have the Talent on the Pitch, but Not on the Sideline
YesterdayAstronomers Witness Explosive Star That Could Help Develop Early Warning System
YesterdayUS Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
YesterdayEmbattled Eilat-Ashkelon Gas Deal Has No Bearing on UAE-Israel Relations, Official Says
YesterdayUS to Send Three Island-Class Patrol Boats to Ukraine in November - Ambassador
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Shooting Happened Amid Union Working Conditions Protest - Reports
YesterdayWatchdog Report Alleging US Agents Abused Migrants Reveals Oversight Needed - Rights Group
YesterdayLate Actor Brandon Lee's Family Reacts to Alec Baldwin's Fatal Prop Gun Incident
YesterdayWall Street Up 3rd Straight Week as Dow, S&P500 at Record Heights Despite Volatile Session
YesterdayUS, Argentine Diplomats Discuss Regional Security, Nuclear Cooperation – State Department
YesterdayCongress Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress Furthering Partisan Divides
YesterdayDave Chapelle Says He’s Open to Meet with Netflix Employees for Dialogue
YesterdayArizona Requests Restraining Order to Stop Biden from Enforcing COVID-19 Mandates
YesterdayBiden Does Not Want to See Cross-Strait Issues Between China, Taiwan Come to Blows - Psaki
YesterdayItalian Town Considers Honorary Citizenship for Brazilian President
YesterdayUS 'Absolutely Prepared' to Sanction Persons Blocking Ceasefire in Ethiopia - State Department
YesterdaySupreme Court Leaves Texas Anti-Abortion Law in Place, But Will Hear Arguments on Right to Challenge
Yesterday'Things Are Screwed Here': Documents From the Last Days of Hitler’s Bunker Unveiled by Historians
YesterdayRepublican Congressman Ends House Speech With 'Let's Go, Brandon' – Video