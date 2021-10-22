Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/pentagon-confirms-failed-test-for-hypersonic-weapons-development-initiated-review-1090120157.html
Pentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review
Pentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review
WASHINGTON, October 22 (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense had an unsuccessful test related to its hypersonic weapons development after a missile booster... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T03:37+0000
2021-10-22T03:37+0000
us
strike
us pentagon
military
hypersonic weapons
navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090120040_0:23:3073:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_37127f3e618ecc0c4c95dedfe3bf8f3d.jpg
"On Oct. 21, the Department of Defense conducted a data collection experiment from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska, Kodiak, AK [Alaska], to inform the department’s hypersonic technology development," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. The spokesperson said the booster stack used in the test was not part of the hypersonic program and is not related to the Navy-designed Common Hypersonic Glide Body, which the Defense Department successfully tested on March 20, 2020.Defense officials have initiated a review to determine the cause of the booster system failure, the spokesperson said.The United States is confident it is on track to fielding offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s and this flight test is part of an effort to develop this technology, the spokesperson said.Earlier on Thursday, the Navy said it conducted a weapons test with the Army that demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies and capabilities. The collaboration was focused on advancing work on the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike, a non-nuclear hypersonic weapons system, and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon offensive strike capability.In July, the US Air Force said its second test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile failed after the rocket motor did not ignite. The first test failed in April when there was an issue with the first booster vehicle flight test.The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the ARRW for the Air Force.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/global-times-us-should-stop-eyeing-too-much-on-chinas-hypersonic-missiles-and-broaden-its-horizons-1090031421.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090120040_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acfc40a98c9db1f141e23563a93b4483.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, strike, us pentagon, military, hypersonic weapons, navy

Pentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review

03:37 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOThe Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020.
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 22 (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense had an unsuccessful test related to its hypersonic weapons development after a missile booster failed to work, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.
"On Oct. 21, the Department of Defense conducted a data collection experiment from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska, Kodiak, AK [Alaska], to inform the department’s hypersonic technology development," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night.
"The test did not occur as planned due to a failure of the booster stack."
The spokesperson said the booster stack used in the test was not part of the hypersonic program and is not related to the Navy-designed Common Hypersonic Glide Body, which the Defense Department successfully tested on March 20, 2020.
Defense officials have initiated a review to determine the cause of the booster system failure, the spokesperson said.
The United States is confident it is on track to fielding offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s and this flight test is part of an effort to develop this technology, the spokesperson said.
Earlier on Thursday, the Navy said it conducted a weapons test with the Army that demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies and capabilities. The collaboration was focused on advancing work on the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike, a non-nuclear hypersonic weapons system, and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon offensive strike capability.
Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Global Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
19 October, 09:23 GMT
In July, the US Air Force said its second test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile failed after the rocket motor did not ignite. The first test failed in April when there was an issue with the first booster vehicle flight test.
The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons - the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the ARRW for the Air Force.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:37 GMTPentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review
03:29 GMTMiniature-Sized Brains Grown in a Lab Could Help Treat Neurological Diseases
03:06 GMTFamous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
02:14 GMTTexas, Missouri Sue Biden Administration to Continue With Building Border Wall
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time to 'Get Down' There
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
00:04 GMTTexas Asks Supreme Court to Keep Abortion Ban in Place
YesterdayNYC Judge Reportedly Denies Maxwell's Request for Closed Jury Selection Ahead of Trial Start
YesterdayUK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report
YesterdayHuman Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
YesterdayHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country
YesterdayWall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter
YesterdayIsraeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports