https://sputniknews.com/20211022/ex-liverpool-star-jamie-carragher-admits-spitting-incident-knocked-him-for-6-months-1090136106.html

Ex-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'

Ex-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher isn't the only footballer who has courted controversy after hanging up his boots. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-22T14:51+0000

2021-10-22T14:51+0000

2021-10-22T14:51+0000

football

football

sport

liverpool

sputnik

psychology

sport

football

sport

controversy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039876_0:0:2871:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_ddef01c9e6ade18d569e2d62611df81f.jpg

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has finally broken his silence about the "pain" he experienced after he was caught spitting at a teenage girl, who happened to be a Manchester United fan, in 2018.The infamous incident not only caused him immense embarrassment but "knocked him for six months" as he revealed that he sought psychological help to overcome his guilt. The spitting happened after Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by United at Old Trafford in March 2018. While driving away from the stadium, Carraghar was mocked by a rival fan who pulled up next to him – the pundit then spat at her through her open car window. "But that knocked me for six months. For a good six months I wasn't myself. I'd get up in the morning and just have that pain in my stomach, oh that did happen," Carraghar added.He disclosed that Steve Peters, a noted English psychiatrist, who has worked with the British cycling team and UK Athletics, was the man behind his renaissance. The 43-year-old also revealed that what hurt him the most was the public glare as everywhere he went, people apparently looked at him with disgust. "Even though we're in the public eye, we're not the royals, Beckham, big stars. You read them on the front page. When it's you, everywhere I went it felt like people were looking at me," Carragher said.However, Carragher has put that incident behind him and has successfully rebuilt his reputation as one of the best football pundits in the UK. He currently co-hosts Sky Sports' Monday Night Football with former England teammate Gary Neville.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, liverpool, sputnik, psychology, sport, football, sport, controversy, sputnik, psychological problems, football club, football, football team, football legend, liverpool fc, football star, spit