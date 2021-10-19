Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska
Mohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
Mohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin
Footballer Mohamed Salah's performance in the ongoing season, where he has scored in eight successive matches for Liverpool, has led to him being compared with... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who is regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe, is demanding a massive salary hike as talks between the player's agent and the iconic club over a new contract have started, English daily The Telegraph reported.According to the media outlet, Salah, whose present deal with Jurgen Klopp's side ends in 2023, is seeking a club-record $550,000 in weekly wages from the Liverpool dispensation as part of an agreement with the English giants.The 29-year-old, who wowed football fans around the world with his stunning solo strike against Watford on Saturday, is set to earn a staggering $113 million in three years after he agrees to extend his stay at Anfield.It is believed that Liverpool would accede to his demands as Salah has the backing of the Reds' boss Klopp, who recently declared him as the "best player in the world", ahead of Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi and Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo. As per Spotrac, the American website tracking player contracts, Salah is currently earning 276,000-a-week with Liverpool. The Egypt captain has been an integral part of Liverpool since joining the side from Italian club Roma in 2017. He played a central role in their historic Premier League triumph in 2019-20, ending a 30-year wait for a top flight title.In his four-year career with the Reds, Salah has scored 135 goals in 213 appearances.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Mohamed Salah 'Demands Massive Pay Hike' as Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Begin

© REUTERS / PEDRO NUNESSoccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Liverpool - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - September 28, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Footballer Mohamed Salah's performance in the ongoing season, where he has scored in eight successive matches for Liverpool, has led to him being compared with superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Egyptian is also among a handful of men who have scored more than 100 goals for the Reds.
