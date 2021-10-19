Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/fans-slam-ex-england-star-carragher-as-he-drops-ronaldo-from-his-combined-man-united--liverpool-xi-1090034809.html
Fans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
Fans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has shined after his high profile return to Old Trafford, scoring an impressive five goals in seven games across... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T13:37+0000
2021-10-19T13:37+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
sputnik
premier league
fans
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039876_0:0:2871:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_ddef01c9e6ade18d569e2d62611df81f.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo supporters have slammed Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's claim that the football superstar might not be able to make it to a combined Manchester United and Liverpool XI because Jurgen Klopp would never select him. While some fans mocked him for not having the "intelligence" to realise how good Ronaldo was, others accused him of "smoking devil's cabbage". On the other hand, some termed his choice as ludicrous, a section of social media users asked him "what he had in his dinner", considering he was dropping arguably the best player in the world from the squad.Instead of picking Ronaldo in the playing 11, Carragher opted for United forward Mason Greenwood, whom he dubbed as a "superstar"."I'm a massive Greenwood fan, I think he's a superstar, I really do", Carragher told Sky Sports."How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he's done, legendary figure? I'm talking about actually right now, today, I'd have to have Greenwood".While the 43-year-old went for Greenwood, it is worth mentioning that on current form, there's not much to differentiate between the two strikers. In fact, Greenwood is still behind Ronaldo, as the England star has four goals this season, while the Portugal skipper has five. Yet, Carragher was confident that the 20-year-old could feature in the combined 11 and Ronaldo couldn't.When presenter David Jones asked Carragher whether current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would select Ronaldo in his team, he replied in the negative. "No, I don't think Jurgen Klopp would pick Ronaldo if he was picking what we're picking now", Carragher said. Despite the criticism, Ronaldo has quietly gone about his business in England. He has tried to bring a semblance of normalcy to the once mighty club, which has struggled with consistency in the last few years.United are once again having problems with their consistency.After making an excellent start, they have now failed to win their last three matches. The 4-2 loss to Leicester City during the weekend could be considered as one of the sour points of their disappointing 2021-22 campaign.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039876_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6cf976d6b30f4b6f6b95a788f665276.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, fans, sport, football, sport, supporters, slam, fans, football club, football, football team, football legend, football star

Fans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI

13:37 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Sang TanLiverpool's Jamie Carragher plays against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 12, 2013
Liverpool's Jamie Carragher plays against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 12, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Sang Tan
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has shined after his high profile return to Old Trafford, scoring an impressive five goals in seven games across competitions for Man United. Despite having the Portuguese maestro, the English giants have struggled to win matches in recent times. Many are now blaming CR7 for their disoriented campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo supporters have slammed Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's claim that the football superstar might not be able to make it to a combined Manchester United and Liverpool XI because Jurgen Klopp would never select him.

While some fans mocked him for not having the "intelligence" to realise how good Ronaldo was, others accused him of "smoking devil's cabbage".

On the other hand, some termed his choice as ludicrous, a section of social media users asked him "what he had in his dinner", considering he was dropping arguably the best player in the world from the squad.
Instead of picking Ronaldo in the playing 11, Carragher opted for United forward Mason Greenwood, whom he dubbed as a "superstar".
"I'm a massive Greenwood fan, I think he's a superstar, I really do", Carragher told Sky Sports.
"How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he's done, legendary figure? I'm talking about actually right now, today, I'd have to have Greenwood".
While the 43-year-old went for Greenwood, it is worth mentioning that on current form, there's not much to differentiate between the two strikers.
In fact, Greenwood is still behind Ronaldo, as the England star has four goals this season, while the Portugal skipper has five. Yet, Carragher was confident that the 20-year-old could feature in the combined 11 and Ronaldo couldn't.

"[Roberto] Firmino got a hat-trick for Liverpool at the weekend and has done really well but going back last season, and this season Greenwood is a superstar and I had to find a place for him in there", the former Liverpool vice-captain added.

When presenter David Jones asked Carragher whether current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would select Ronaldo in his team, he replied in the negative.
"No, I don't think Jurgen Klopp would pick Ronaldo if he was picking what we're picking now", Carragher said.
Despite the criticism, Ronaldo has quietly gone about his business in England. He has tried to bring a semblance of normalcy to the once mighty club, which has struggled with consistency in the last few years.
United are once again having problems with their consistency.
After making an excellent start, they have now failed to win their last three matches. The 4-2 loss to Leicester City during the weekend could be considered as one of the sour points of their disappointing 2021-22 campaign.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:17 GMTREC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
13:55 GMTEx-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
13:37 GMTFans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
13:31 GMTOnline Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
13:23 GMTBJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
13:17 GMTMicrosoft Execs Warned Bill Gates Against 'Sending Flirtatious Messages to Female Staffer in 2008'
13:10 GMTUK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes
12:52 GMTPoland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
12:48 GMTGermany, France, and UK Missions in OPCW Reject Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
12:33 GMTPakistan Claims to Have Prevented 'Indian Submarine' From Violating Its Maritime Borders
12:13 GMTBrazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video
12:12 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Confirms Summoning Ten Western Ambassadors
12:07 GMTIDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
11:52 GMTTokyo 'Closely Watching' Naval Activities Near Japan in Wake of Russia-China Joint Drills
11:52 GMTReddit Users Ignited as 'Tiny Dinosaur Roaming Across Chilean Salt Plain' Spotted on Google Maps
11:48 GMTUK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges
11:36 GMTImperial Stooge Colin Powell Lauded as Trailblazer
11:34 GMTPoland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request
11:08 GMTPentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
11:05 GMTMuslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir