Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/twitter-erupts-as-ronaldo-makes-history-becoming-first-to-score-10-international-hat-tricks-1089879615.html
Twitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
Twitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking records for fun. He is not only the leading goal scorer in international football, but also holds... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T07:23+0000
2021-10-13T07:23+0000
football
football
portugal
sport
cristiano ronaldo
football fans
sputnik
record
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089882024_0:0:2325:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_61b939d042f96a0514644008da02c49d.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo sent ripples of ecstasy on social media as he became the first footballer ever to score 10 international hat-tricks during Portugal's dominant 5-0 win over Luxembourg in their Group A World Cup qualifying clash at the Algarve Stadium.While some called him the most "clutch athlete'' in sports history, others declared his feat as "unreal" before calling him the "greatest of all time".Meanwhile, British broadcaster Piers Morgan dubbed his heroics against Luxembourg "insane", while a few began to compare his display with those of his great rival Lionel Messi.Ronaldo supporters also emphasised the fact that if the Argentina skipper had put up such a stunning show, he would have got more praise than the 36-year-old Manchester United ace.Other admirers relied on statistics to prove that Ronaldo is better than Messi as he has more international goals than the PSG star and Diego Maradona combined. Messi and Maradona's goals add up to 114, while Ronaldo alone has 115 goals for his country. It was Ronaldo's 182nd appearance for Portugal and with their lopsided triumph over Luxembourg, they are now second in Group A with 16 points, just a point behind Serbia who have 17 points.
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089882024_0:0:2239:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_e8c464d5aec5258445ca3535bfd3dcf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, portugal, sport, cristiano ronaldo, football fans, sputnik, record, sport, football, sport, world record, record, football fans, supporters, goals, sputnik, football, piers morgan, football legend, football star, hat-trick

Twitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks

07:23 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Arnd WiegmannPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by Pele after being awarded the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013 in Zurich January 13, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by Pele after being awarded the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013 in Zurich January 13, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking records for fun. He is not only the leading goal scorer in international football, but also holds the world record for most goals in the UEFA Champions League. On Tuesday, CR7 made history once again.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent ripples of ecstasy on social media as he became the first footballer ever to score 10 international hat-tricks during Portugal's dominant 5-0 win over Luxembourg in their Group A World Cup qualifying clash at the Algarve Stadium.

While some called him the most "clutch athlete'' in sports history, others declared his feat as "unreal" before calling him the "greatest of all time".

Meanwhile, British broadcaster Piers Morgan dubbed his heroics against Luxembourg "insane", while a few began to compare his display with those of his great rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo supporters also emphasised the fact that if the Argentina skipper had put up such a stunning show, he would have got more praise than the 36-year-old Manchester United ace.
Other admirers relied on statistics to prove that Ronaldo is better than Messi as he has more international goals than the PSG star and Diego Maradona combined.
Messi and Maradona's goals add up to 114, while Ronaldo alone has 115 goals for his country.

It was Ronaldo's 182nd appearance for Portugal and with their lopsided triumph over Luxembourg, they are now second in Group A with 16 points, just a point behind Serbia who have 17 points.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond
05:14 GMTDemand for Property in Israel's South Keep Rising Despite Fragile Security Situation
05:05 GMTNothing to Be Proud of: UK's Handling of COVID Failed to Save Economy & People's Lives, Scholars Say
04:52 GMTChina Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
04:17 GMTBiden's Financial Footprint May Tie US President Up in FBI Probe Involving Son, Report Suggests
04:06 GMTUS to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November