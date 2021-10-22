Biden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
Joe Biden says he sees "the Mayor" of Baltimore in the audience (Brandon Scott)— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021
It's actually Congressman Kweisi Mfume (whose District includes Morgan State and was never Mayor of Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/zLOBFgReVp
Any black guy will do. I guess to Biden they are all the same token.— Erik Writer (@ErikWriter) October 22, 2021
Mfume's on the left, Scott's on the right pic.twitter.com/7UrNI81Cnl— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021
Comedy gold— Will T (@cosmicdebris65) October 22, 2021
He sees things no one else sees all the time pic.twitter.com/TpIdFqbxMm— Nightgammer (@Nitegammer_) October 22, 2021
Biden has left the building.— Spero News (@SperoNews) October 22, 2021
His dementia was on full display tonight.— Mark Garcia (@Ruhningman1966) October 22, 2021
What a charade this whole town hall is...— Steve Rasch (@steverasch) October 22, 2021
Our President is very clearly mentally compromised and 45% of the country takes absolutely no issue with it.#internationalembarrassment
He’s unfit for office. 😪— Bobby Rock (@BobbyRo41525539) October 22, 2021
He's rebooting pic.twitter.com/nG8CL4RlXp— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) October 22, 2021
Nah. He’s reading the notes he wrote across the top of his shoes.— Frank Scaramella (@21FrankS) October 22, 2021
It’s him listening I think— Aj22 (@texas22aj) October 22, 2021
This isn't even funny anymore.— Whiplash1 (@Whiplas23633637) October 22, 2021
he is a robot,rebooting— Herbert Brandl (@kristallos17) October 22, 2021