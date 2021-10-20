Registration was successful!
Syria's at-Tanf Base Hosting US Troops Comes Under Drone Attack, Reports Suggest
New York City’s Largest Police Union Sues Over New COVID Vaccine Mandate
New York City’s Largest Police Union Sues Over New COVID Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The largest New York City Police Department union is suing the city over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, NYC Police Benevolent Association...
"From the beginning of the [Mayor Bill] de Blasio administration‘s haphazard vaccine rollout, we have fought to make the vaccine available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their own doctor. Now that the city has moved to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights," Lynch said.De Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city’s police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers need to get at least one vaccine dose by November 1 or be placed on unpaid leave.As an incentive to get vaccinated, employees will receive an extra $500 in their paycheck if they get their first shot at a city-run vaccination site, the city said on Wednesday in a statement.Prior to Wednesday’s mandate, the city only had vaccine mandates for government education and health workers, who have achieved vaccination rates of 96% and 95%, respectively, according to the statement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The largest New York City Police Department union is suing the city over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement on Wednesday.
"From the beginning of the [Mayor Bill] de Blasio administration‘s haphazard vaccine rollout, we have fought to make the vaccine available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their own doctor. Now that the city has moved to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights," Lynch said.
De Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city’s police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers need to get at least one vaccine dose by November 1 or be placed on unpaid leave.
As an incentive to get vaccinated, employees will receive an extra $500 in their paycheck if they get their first shot at a city-run vaccination site, the city said on Wednesday in a statement.
Prior to Wednesday’s mandate, the city only had vaccine mandates for government education and health workers, who have achieved vaccination rates of 96% and 95%, respectively, according to the statement.
