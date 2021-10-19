Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/southwest-drops-plan-to-put-unvaccinated-staff-on-unpaid-leave-in-december-1090048668.html
Southwest Drops Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave in December
Southwest Drops Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave in December
American Airlines and Southwest, which are both based in Texas, will still require their new-hire employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before their... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T19:55+0000
2021-10-19T19:55+0000
southwest
us
vaccination
airlines
employees
mandate
leave
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090048470_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_5b343c2707fa8f0e4a704b1f57910914.jpg
Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees with pending exemptions on unpaid leave after the December deadline.Instead, employees whose accommodations weren’t reviewed or approved by December 8 could continue to work while following COVID-19 guidelines. This comes after Southwest’s announcement earlier this month where they warned employees must be fully vaccinated by the deadline in order to keep their jobs.Southwest issued a statement to NewsNation confirming their decision.In early September, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new COVID-19 guidelines that required staff at large companies to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is a strong opponent of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, issued an executive order last week banning all organizations from enforcing vaccination in the state.But American and Southwest Airlines have said they will abide by the federal order made by the president, considering they are large airlines that are federal contractors.Executives at both carriers in recent days have tried to urge employees to apply for medical or religious exemptions to reassure job security under the mandate.On Tuesday, hundreds of Southwest employees and customers rallied outside of Southwest Airlines’ headquarters in Dallas to protest against the vaccine mandate, the Dallas Morning News reported.An airline spokeswoman said the carrier took notice of the demonstration.Rumors circulated last week that employees had staged a massive “sickout” in protest of the new policy after more than 2,000 flight cancellations were declared, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.The pilots’ union told members late Tuesday that the cancellations were due to a shortage of unavailable crews, and that there was nothing to indicate such cancellations will permanently come to a halt.The Dallas-based airline denied the allegations, and blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for weekend “operational challenges” that resulted in the cancellations.The pilot’s union said in early October that they were looking to file a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to stop Southwest from carrying forward the vaccine mandate.The company clarified it's giving employees until November 24th to get fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/commercial-airline-pilot-warns-of-us-aviation-industry-disruptions-prompted-by-bidens-vaxx-mandate-1089871418.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090048470_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd9942f8ab0eef6dbc55adb9770dfdc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
southwest, us, vaccination, airlines, employees, mandate, leave, covid-19

Southwest Drops Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave in December

19:55 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPERA Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021.
A Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
American Airlines and Southwest, which are both based in Texas, will still require their new-hire employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before their first day.
Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees with pending exemptions on unpaid leave after the December deadline.
Instead, employees whose accommodations weren’t reviewed or approved by December 8 could continue to work while following COVID-19 guidelines. This comes after Southwest’s announcement earlier this month where they warned employees must be fully vaccinated by the deadline in order to keep their jobs.
Southwest issued a statement to NewsNation confirming their decision.

“If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following all COVID mask and distancing guidelines applicable to their position, until the accommodation has been processed. While we intend to grant all valid requests for medical and/or religious accommodations, in the event a request is not granted, the Company will provide adequate time for an Employee to become fully vaccinated while continuing to work and adhering to safety protocols,” it reads.

A woman screams as people and teachers protest against New York City mandated vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of the United States Court in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Commercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
12 October, 19:00 GMT
In early September, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new COVID-19 guidelines that required staff at large companies to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is a strong opponent of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, issued an executive order last week banning all organizations from enforcing vaccination in the state.

Abbott said in a tweet he shared that COVID-19 vaccines “should always remain voluntary & never forced.”

But American and Southwest Airlines have said they will abide by the federal order made by the president, considering they are large airlines that are federal contractors.
Executives at both carriers in recent days have tried to urge employees to apply for medical or religious exemptions to reassure job security under the mandate.
On Tuesday, hundreds of Southwest employees and customers rallied outside of Southwest Airlines’ headquarters in Dallas to protest against the vaccine mandate, the Dallas Morning News reported.
An airline spokeswoman said the carrier took notice of the demonstration.
“Southwest acknowledges various viewpoints regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, and we have always supported, and will continue to support, our employees’ right to express themselves, with open lines of communication to share issues and concerns,” she said.
Rumors circulated last week that employees had staged a massive “sickout” in protest of the new policy after more than 2,000 flight cancellations were declared, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The pilots’ union told members late Tuesday that the cancellations were due to a shortage of unavailable crews, and that there was nothing to indicate such cancellations will permanently come to a halt.
The Dallas-based airline denied the allegations, and blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for weekend “operational challenges” that resulted in the cancellations.
The pilot’s union said in early October that they were looking to file a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to stop Southwest from carrying forward the vaccine mandate.
The company clarified it's giving employees until November 24th to get fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:16 GMTErdogan's UN Criticism Meant for Home Consumption But Others Will Listen
19:55 GMTSouthwest Drops Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave in December
19:44 GMTUS Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19
19:24 GMTTop Trump Security Adviser Contradicts ‘Imminent Attack’ Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
19:19 GMTPoland's Prime Minister Accuses Germany, Nord Stream 2 of Driving Up European Gas Prices
19:15 GMTRepublican Kevin McCarthy Predicts More Democrats to Announce Retirement Fearing Fiasco at Midterms
18:56 GMTWhat's Behind Skyrocketing Number of US Military Suicides & Is US Gov't Doing Enough to Stop It?
18:52 GMTBeijing Demands US Provide Full Details of Nuclear Submarine Incident
18:49 GMTUK Plans to Create 'Persistent' Military Presence in Indo-Pacific Region
18:42 GMTSurveys in 46 Nations Show US International Image Improving Under Joe Biden
18:22 GMTManchester Airport Evacuated Following Reports of 'Suspicious Package'
18:10 GMTFacebook to Cough Up $14Mln in Fine, Payment to Victims in Discrimination Case
18:08 GMTVIDEO: Woman Left in Only Underwear After Attempt at Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift Fails
18:05 GMTYellen Keeps US Bank Transaction Reporting at $10,000, Dropping Wider Net for Tax Cheats
18:03 GMTFrance Refuses to Comment on Asylum Status of Alleged Russian Prison Torture Whistleblower
17:55 GMTNo, Thanks: Queen Elizabeth II Turns Down 'Oldie of the Year' Title
17:46 GMTKamala Harris Accused of Violating IRS Rule After VP Appears in Campaign Video Aired in Churches
17:33 GMTTrump Slams 'Fake News Media' for Treating Late Powell 'Beautifully' Despite 'Big Mistakes' on Iraq
17:16 GMTUN Special Envoy Warns Israel's New Settlement Plan to Undermine Two-State Solution
17:13 GMTZomato Briefly Sacks Staffer for Telling Tamil Customer He Should Speak Hindi After Public Outcry