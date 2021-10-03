https://sputniknews.com/20211003/nyc-schools-proceed-with-covid-vaccine-mandate-as-scotus-justice-sotomayor-blocks-teachers-appeal-1089613733.html

NYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal

NYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal

On Monday, a US appeals panel issued an order that allowed the New York City Department of Education to impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and adult... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T01:59+0000

2021-10-03T01:59+0000

2021-10-03T01:58+0000

new york

school

sonia sotomayor

teachers

vaccines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089613950_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d54747a81ba212094ac55855a82e5b1.jpg

Beginning Monday, virtually all active teachers and personnel in New York City schools must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, as required by the district-wide vaccine mandate announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in August. Teachers who did not secure an exemption, or simply failed to meet the October 1, 5:00 p.m. local time deadline, risk being sidelined, with unpaid leave extending until September 2022. Despite legal opposition, the contentious mandate's first-dose deadline remained in place on Friday, with US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejecting an emergency appeal."Put bluntly, plaintiffs do not have a substantive due process right to teach children without being vaccinated against a dangerous infectious disease," said a lawyer representing the city, as reported by Reuters.The appeal suggested that unvaccinated teachers and public school personnel were not given alternatives, such as weekly COVID-19 testing - an option available for select municipality employees. Additionally, the mandate forces public schools to potentially sideline "thousands" of educators at a time when teacher availability is already low. Vinoo Varghese, an attorney for teachers, slammed both the NYC mayor and Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city's health commissioner, claiming that they "don't care about" schoolchildren and those "fantastic public employees" who may lose their jobs. De Blasio welcomed Sotomayor's move. Earlier in the week, de Blasio warned NYC school teachers and personnel to get their first dose by the October 1 deadline, "or don't return to work on Monday," October 4. The NYC mayor told reporters on Friday that around 90% of NYC school teachers and personnel have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "The bottom line is this mandate has worked and the goal was to protect kids, including our youngest kids who can't be vaccinated yet, and to ensure that families knew schools would be safe," he said. Sotomayor's swift decision came on her own, without a referral to the full court. Her Friday denial mirrors that of fellow US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who, in August, denied an appeal by students who opposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Indiana University.

TruePatriot Absolutely outrageous. And Sotomayor ought to be castigated outright for her stupidity and lack of comprehension of Constitutional law. In addition, DiBlasio ought to be recalled and that clown Chockshi fired. Lacking all that, the teachers simply need to walk off the job and all the parents need to start pulling their kids out of school for home schooling and to start protesting to all the school boards about this dictatorial tyrannical action. 1

Louis Andrea I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 1

2

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

new york, school, sonia sotomayor, teachers, vaccines