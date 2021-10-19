https://sputniknews.com/20211019/ward-1090023774.html

DPRK Fires Ballistic Missile Towards East Coast, South Korean Media Report

DPRK Fires Ballistic Missile Towards East Coast, South Korean Media Report

North Korea has recently conducted several tests of various newly developed weapon systems in the Sea of Japan region. Earlier this month, the Japanese coast... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" towards the Sea of Japan, off its east coast, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.Initially, the details of the launch were not released by the South Korean military, however, it later reportedly confirmed that the launch was that of a ballistic missile.The South Korean administration, Cheongwadae, reportedly announced that a National Security Council meeting will be held later in the day in response to North Korea's projectile launch.The Japan Coast Guard reportedly issued a warning to ships in the sea due to a possible ballistic missile launch. The agency reportedly warned fishing vessels in the area about the risk of falling debris.Several minutes after the initial reports, Reuters stated, citing the coast guard, that the spotted projectile appeared to have landed in the area.Later reports said that after North Korea's potential launch of a ballistic missile, a response center was established under the Japanese prime minister's office.North Korea said earlier this month that it had successfully test-fired a new generation anti-aircraft missile. The missile launches were denounced at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which Pyongyang described as an infringement on its sovereignty.The country has conducted at least seven missile tests in 2021. According to previous reports, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea launched two ballistic missiles at the Sea of Japan on September 15. The missiles traveled around 800 kilometers at a height of 60 kilometers or more. Long-range cruise missiles were also tested on September 11-12, reportedly flying 1,500 kilometers.

