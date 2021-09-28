Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: In Testimony to Senate Committee, General Milley Admits US Credibility Has Been Damaged in Wake of Afghan Withdrawal

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/uk-condemns-north-koreas-short-range-missile-test-1089486450.html
UK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test
UK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government on Tuesday condemned North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, arguing that the test violates the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T14:01+0000
2021-09-28T14:43+0000
dprk
asia
ballistic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105692/11/1056921109_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2950bc05dfd6164a4d79374f07c49e.jpg
“The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue,” a Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in the official statement.Tuesday's launch is the sixth in 2021 for Pyongyang. Before that, on September 15, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, and the rockets flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at the height of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and over. Several days before, the country tested long-range cruise missile, with rockets covering 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) range.Ballistic missile launches contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution. However, North Korea describes the launches as substantiated defense efforts and holds South Korea and the United States responsible for the tensions on the Korean peninsula.
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105692/11/1056921109_194:0:3306:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_59d22d386a116ec4952bff691d13923d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, asia, ballistic missiles

UK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test

14:01 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 28.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government on Tuesday condemned North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, arguing that the test violates the UN Security Council resolution, and urged Pyongyang to resume talks with Seoul.
“The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue,” a Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in the official statement.
Tuesday's launch is the sixth in 2021 for Pyongyang. Before that, on September 15, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, and the rockets flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at the height of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and over. Several days before, the country tested long-range cruise missile, with rockets covering 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) range.
Ballistic missile launches contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution. However, North Korea describes the launches as substantiated defense efforts and holds South Korea and the United States responsible for the tensions on the Korean peninsula.
015001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
15:06 GMTIsraeli PM Reportedly Proposed Biden Reopen Consulate in Palestinian Ramallah But US Refused
15:05 GMT'Night of the Perseids': NASA Showcases Meteor Shower Captured Over Ladakh in India
14:54 GMTSenate Majority Leader Schumer Tees Up Vote to Increase Debt Limit Without GOP Support
14:49 GMTFrom Strained Family Ties to Secret Documents: Key Takeaways From New Documentary on Britney Spears
14:38 GMTDanger: UK Transport Minister Tells People Not To Fill Up Water Bottles With Petrol Amid Crisis
14:24 GMT'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infection Claims Child's Life in Texas
14:23 GMTAttempts to Contain or Besiege China Will Always Fail, Ambassador to London Says
14:15 GMTTrump Reportedly Told Putin He’d ‘Act a Little Tougher’ With Him When Cameras Were Around
14:13 GMTHaiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens
14:01 GMTUK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test
13:46 GMTMarine Le Pen Promises Immigration Referendum if She Becomes President in 2022
13:41 GMTVaccine Production Facilities Should Be 'Kept Warm' in Case Future Pandemic, BioNTech Says
13:39 GMTUS Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan
13:28 GMTIranian Official Says US Has No Right to Comment on Ties Between Tehran, IAEA
13:22 GMTAs Old Faces Leave Congress, Kanhaiya, Jignesh Are 'Icons of Hope' on Anti-Modi Side, Says Expert
13:17 GMTTwo Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank, Reports Say
13:14 GMTYellen: Treasury Will Exhaust Measures on 18 Oct if Congress Doesn't Raise Debt Ceiling
12:57 GMTMessi Should Respect No. 1 Mbappe at PSG, Says Ex-Arsenal Star Anelka
12:52 GMTUS Court Indicts Lawyer for Perjury in 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Case