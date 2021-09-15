Registration was successful!
'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote

North Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement on 15 September that North Korea had fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile towards the exclusive economic zone of Japan. South Korean media is also reporting about another ballistic missile launch from North Korea at around 12:43 a.m. local time. The impact site of the second launch has not been identified yet.South Korea's JCS noted that it is carefully analysing the information with US intelligence agencies. Seoul is also expected to convene its National Security Council over the incident.Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga condemned North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles, dubbing the action a threat to peace and security in the region. Suga also ordered to urgently convene the country's National Security Council.The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on 13 September that Pyongyang had carried out a successful test of a cruise missile. North Korean experts reportedly held thrust tests for missile engines on the ground, flight tests, control and guidance tests, and a number of others. The said missiles are reportedly capable of hitting targets at a distance of 1,500 kilometres.Following the reported launch, Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi noted that if the information on the success of North Korea's cruise missile tests is confirmed, it could become a potential threat to the peace and security of the region.On 14 September, diplomats from Japan, South Korea, and the United States held a trilateral meeting on North Korea in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi, and the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula Noh Kyu-duk. One of the key topics of discussion was a possible response to the statement by Pyongyang about successful missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the denuclearisation of North Korea by combining dialogue with North Korean authorities and sanctions pressure.
Congratulations to North Korea.
against the billionaire mobsters who plunder NATO territories, Korea must arm itself to defend its territory, part of which has been occupied since 1953 by the underworld that reigns in washington and brussels
North Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan

03:48 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 15.09.2021)
One of the small islands in the East China Sea known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese is seen from a Chinese marine surveillance plane
One of the small islands in the East China Sea known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese is seen from a Chinese marine surveillance plane
© AP Photo / Xinhua
Being updated
According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited by the Yonhap agency, Pyongyang launched at least two ballistic missiles near the East Sea on 15 September.
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31
