UNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches on Thursday, Source Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation with North Korea's recent missile launches on Thursday, a UNSC source told... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

"Great Britain, the United States and France have requested Security Council consultations - they will take place tomorrow," the source said.According to him, there are plans to discuss the recent North Korean missile launches.Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile on Tuesday. The North Korean Academy of National Defense Science checked the missile's navigation control, its manoeuvrability, aerodynamic performance of the warhead installed on it, as well as the "fuel ampoule" presented in North Korea for the first time.This is the sixth launch in 2021 for North Korea. Earlier reports said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on September 15 launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometres at an altitude of 60 kilometres or more. On 11-12 September, long-range cruise missiles were also tested, they flew 1,500 kilometres.

