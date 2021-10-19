Registration was successful!
FBI Reportedly Raids Washington Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is conducting "law enforcement activity" at the home of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in Washington, NBC News has reported, citing an FBI spokesperson. According to the channel's reporter, Tom Winter, the bureau's agents have restricted access to property.The FBI declined to comment to Sputnik on the report about its raid on the house of the Russian billionaire.
It still hurts the morons that the taking of russian assets were thwarted by Putin and the morons came away with nothing. And as is well known, the morons never forgive or foget. If and when someone crosses the hubris stenched morons, ask north korea, ask iran, ask venezuela and so on. It’s quite lear the morons have a hard one on for those friggin crooks, having the gall to stand in the way for the morons!
FBI Reportedly Raids Washington Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska

15:25 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 19.10.2021)
Deripaska and an array of his companies were slapped with sanctions by the US in 2018 over his alleged close ties to the Kremlin. Later, a number of his companies were relieved of the sanctions in exchange for him ceding direct control over the assets, but the businessman himself is still on American sanctions lists.
The FBI declined to comment to Sputnik on the report about its raid on the house of the Russian billionaire.
It still hurts the morons that the taking of russian assets were thwarted by Putin and the morons came away with nothing. And as is well known, the morons never forgive or foget. If and when someone crosses the hubris stenched morons, ask north korea, ask iran, ask venezuela and so on. It’s quite lear the morons have a hard one on for those friggin crooks, having the gall to stand in the way for the morons!
