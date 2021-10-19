https://sputniknews.com/20211019/fbi-reportedly-raids-home-of-russian-billionaire-deripaska-1090043138.html

FBI Reportedly Raids Washington Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska

FBI Reportedly Raids Washington Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska

Deripaska and an array of his companies were slapped with sanctions by the US in 2018 over his alleged close ties to the Kremlin. Later, a number of his... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T15:25+0000

2021-10-19T15:25+0000

2021-10-19T15:44+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is conducting "law enforcement activity" at the home of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in Washington, NBC News has reported, citing an FBI spokesperson. According to the channel's reporter, Tom Winter, the bureau's agents have restricted access to property.The FBI declined to comment to Sputnik on the report about its raid on the house of the Russian billionaire.

mandrake It still hurts the morons that the taking of russian assets were thwarted by Putin and the morons came away with nothing. And as is well known, the morons never forgive or foget. If and when someone crosses the hubris stenched morons, ask north korea, ask iran, ask venezuela and so on. It’s quite lear the morons have a hard one on for those friggin crooks, having the gall to stand in the way for the morons! 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us