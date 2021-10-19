https://sputniknews.com/20211019/watch-live-fbi-conducts-search-of-home-linked-to-russian-billionaire-deripaska-1090044242.html

WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska

Footage from the site of the raid has shown several FBI agents standing outside the taped-off home of Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington, DC. The reason... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the FBI is raiding the home of relatives of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska.NBC earlier claimed that the house belonged to Deripaska, however, his spokesperson said his relatives owned it.An FBI spokesperson later stated that a "court-authorised law enforcement activity" was underway.The reason for the raid hasn't been disclosed yet, but the spokesperson for the businessman told Sputnik that the search was based on the warrants related to US sanctions. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

