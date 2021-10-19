WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the FBI is raiding the home of relatives of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska.NBC earlier claimed that the house belonged to Deripaska, however, his spokesperson said his relatives owned it.An FBI spokesperson later stated that a "court-authorised law enforcement activity" was underway.The reason for the raid hasn't been disclosed yet, but the spokesperson for the businessman told Sputnik that the search was based on the warrants related to US sanctions. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NthrnNYker59
He should have booby trapped the entire building.
0
Cjango Freedman
They are looking for Trump's golden shower tapes. But they will only find tapes of Trump on his knees rimming the Russian mob's behinds. That's the routine of the Israeli mob before they will lend him money.
0
2
