WATCH LIVE: FBI Conducts Search of Home Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska

Footage from the site of the raid has shown several FBI agents standing outside the taped-off home of Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington, DC. The reason... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the FBI is raiding the home of relatives of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska.NBC earlier claimed that the house belonged to Deripaska, however, his spokesperson said his relatives owned it.An FBI spokesperson later stated that a "court-authorised law enforcement activity" was underway.The reason for the raid hasn't been disclosed yet, but the spokesperson for the businessman told Sputnik that the search was based on the warrants related to US sanctions. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
He should have booby trapped the entire building.
They are looking for Trump's golden shower tapes. But they will only find tapes of Trump on his knees rimming the Russian mob's behinds. That's the routine of the Israeli mob before they will lend him money.
16:41 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 19.10.2021)
Footage from the site of the raid has shown several FBI agents standing outside the taped-off home of Oleg Deripaska's relatives in Washington, DC. The reason for the raid is currently unknown.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the FBI is raiding the home of relatives of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska.
NBC earlier claimed that the house belonged to Deripaska, however, his spokesperson said his relatives owned it.
An FBI spokesperson later stated that a "court-authorised law enforcement activity" was underway.
The reason for the raid hasn't been disclosed yet, but the spokesperson for the businessman told Sputnik that the search was based on the warrants related to US sanctions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
He should have booby trapped the entire building.
NthrnNYker59
19 October, 19:50 GMT
They are looking for Trump's golden shower tapes. But they will only find tapes of Trump on his knees rimming the Russian mob's behinds. That's the routine of the Israeli mob before they will lend him money.
CFCjango Freedman
19 October, 20:03 GMT
