Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/rolling-stones-mick-jagger-hits-back-at-beatles-star-paul-mccartney-following-a-cheeky-remark--1089981909.html
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark
The rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones has been going on for a long time. In an interview on the "The Howard Stern Show" last year, McCartney... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T08:55+0000
2021-10-17T08:55+0000
paul mccartney
mick jagger
society
the beatles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107386/62/1073866232_0:91:2136:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_93fea52c1dd6df6585b2dc28e0d0e47b.jpg
Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has taken a dig at Paul McCartney. The moment came during a concert in Los Angeles this week. Earlier this month, in an interview with The New Yorker, the Beatles' star made a cheeky comment about the Rolling Stones, which some fans regarded as "belittling".Mick Jagger quickly hit back at his fellow musician. During the band's gig at LA's SoFi Stadium on Thursday, the singer said that McCartney would join the Stones on stage for "a blues cover later on".The video showing Mick Jagger's response has since gone viral and sparked a torrent of comments on social media.As is always the case, netizens were divided into two groups, with one side supporting Jagger and his bandmates……while others backed McCartney and The Beatles.Many users deemed that it was a bit late for a rivalry given the venerable age of both musicians.Some even contended that both remarks were childish.Still others noted that the feud was nothing but a PR stunt.As mentioned earlier, the rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones spans decades, with both frontmen weighing in on the issue of which of the bands is the best and more successful. Naturally, each singer considers his band the better of the two.Back in 2020, when Paul McCartney said that The Beatles were better than the Stones, Mick Jagger said the following:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107386/62/1073866232_146:0:1991:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_9be694c2c8fd9b2e008dc20b601aba82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paul mccartney, mick jagger, society, the beatles

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark

08:55 GMT 17.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jane BarlowSinger Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones
Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jane Barlow
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones has been going on for a long time. In an interview on the "The Howard Stern Show" last year, McCartney weighed in on the issue saying that his band was better.
Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has taken a dig at Paul McCartney. The moment came during a concert in Los Angeles this week. Earlier this month, in an interview with The New Yorker, the Beatles' star made a cheeky comment about the Rolling Stones, which some fans regarded as "belittling".

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs", the 79-year-old said reflecting on the genres both bands worked in.

Mick Jagger quickly hit back at his fellow musician. During the band's gig at LA's SoFi Stadium on Thursday, the singer said that McCartney would join the Stones on stage for "a blues cover later on".


The video showing Mick Jagger's response has since gone viral and sparked a torrent of comments on social media.
As is always the case, netizens were divided into two groups, with one side supporting Jagger and his bandmates…


…while others backed McCartney and The Beatles.


Many users deemed that it was a bit late for a rivalry given the venerable age of both musicians.


Some even contended that both remarks were childish.



Still others noted that the feud was nothing but a PR stunt.
As mentioned earlier, the rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones spans decades, with both frontmen weighing in on the issue of which of the bands is the best and more successful. Naturally, each singer considers his band the better of the two.

Back in 2020, when Paul McCartney said that The Beatles were better than the Stones, Mick Jagger said the following:

"There's obviously no competition!. The big difference… sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, [like] Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:07 GMTMuslim Woman Riding a Two-Wheeler Forced to Take Off Hijab in India's Madhya Pradesh - Video
09:02 GMTRussian Space Agency Chief Calls Film Crew's Space Flight Successful
08:58 GMTRussia Sees New High of 34,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases
08:55 GMTRolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark
08:37 GMTBiden Lags Behind His Predecessors in Number of In-Office Interviews, Reports Say
08:34 GMTTwitter Goes Crazy as India's Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi's International Goalscoring Record
08:30 GMTTwo Moderate Democrats Opposing Biden's $3.5 Trln Bill Rake in Record Sums in Third Quarter
07:51 GMTRussia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept US Bomber Over Sea of Japan
07:32 GMTTen Years After Infamous Shalit Interview, Egyptian Journo Recalls First Encounter With IDF Soldier
06:10 GMTReports Reveal Name of Suspect in Sir David Amess' Shocking Assassination
06:02 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson, Chancellor Sunak Reportedly at Odds Over Cost of UK Moving to Carbon-Free Economy
04:59 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With First Feature Film Crew in Space Returns to Earth
04:30 GMTYou Shall Not Pass: Cat Boxes With Cute Shiba Inu
03:54 GMTFormer UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
02:53 GMTBiden Says It Is Harder Than Ever to be a Cop in America
02:52 GMTChina Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report
01:49 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
00:33 GMTVienna Flaunts its ‘Explicit’ Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
YesterdayVenezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US