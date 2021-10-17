https://sputniknews.com/20211017/rolling-stones-mick-jagger-hits-back-at-beatles-star-paul-mccartney-following-a-cheeky-remark--1089981909.html

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark

The rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones has been going on for a long time. In an interview on the "The Howard Stern Show" last year, McCartney... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has taken a dig at Paul McCartney. The moment came during a concert in Los Angeles this week. Earlier this month, in an interview with The New Yorker, the Beatles' star made a cheeky comment about the Rolling Stones, which some fans regarded as "belittling".Mick Jagger quickly hit back at his fellow musician. During the band's gig at LA's SoFi Stadium on Thursday, the singer said that McCartney would join the Stones on stage for "a blues cover later on".The video showing Mick Jagger's response has since gone viral and sparked a torrent of comments on social media.As is always the case, netizens were divided into two groups, with one side supporting Jagger and his bandmates……while others backed McCartney and The Beatles.Many users deemed that it was a bit late for a rivalry given the venerable age of both musicians.Some even contended that both remarks were childish.Still others noted that the feud was nothing but a PR stunt.As mentioned earlier, the rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones spans decades, with both frontmen weighing in on the issue of which of the bands is the best and more successful. Naturally, each singer considers his band the better of the two.Back in 2020, when Paul McCartney said that The Beatles were better than the Stones, Mick Jagger said the following:

