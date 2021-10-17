Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Hits Back at Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Following a Cheeky Remark
"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs", the 79-year-old said reflecting on the genres both bands worked in.
The video showing Mick Jagger's response has since gone viral and sparked a torrent of comments on social media.
Who'd've thought we'd be in the 21st Century and having Beatles vs Stones wars pic.twitter.com/N4DhltPPJg— Eric (@Apt104) October 16, 2021
If the Stones are a blues cover band then the beatles are a music hall cover band— Derek Facey (@DerekFacey) October 16, 2021
Jagger you are the Best.McCartney is now and always has been jealuose of the Stones— Marlene Cunningham (@Marlene92542054) October 16, 2021
…while others backed McCartney and The Beatles.
The Stones were like the dark side of @thebeatles always following in their footsteps. The Beatles led the way, and broke new ground, while the Stones sorta' like followed. Just my opinion, but I think pretty obvious. I mean, Let It Be vs. Let It Bleed?! Yea, pretty obvious...— Vito Masilotti (@vitomasilotti) October 16, 2021
Paul isn't wrong!— Roxane Hein (@heinroxane) October 16, 2021
Many users deemed that it was a bit late for a rivalry given the venerable age of both musicians.
It's a little late for a catfight, isn't it? #HandbagsAtDawn#OhNoYouDidnt #OhYesIDid #ComeHereAndSayThat #WheeliesGetReal 😆 pic.twitter.com/5h2Qnqi7uI— Julian Alexander Terris (@terris_julian) October 16, 2021
Some even contended that both remarks were childish.
My two all time favorites and they have to freaking put each other down. So childish.— Sharon Williams (@sharonwill57) October 16, 2021
Still others noted that the feud was nothing but a PR stunt.
I think these guys are just trying to manufacture a “feud” to get some buzz and stay relevant. Give it a rest boys.— Mark Wisniewski (@MarkWisniewski) October 16, 2021
Not only the two living legends of rock n roll..But THE two smartest PR guys that ever lived....And the media fall for it again..lol— markbradley (@back2theegg) October 16, 2021
Back in 2020, when Paul McCartney said that The Beatles were better than the Stones, Mick Jagger said the following:
"There's obviously no competition!. The big difference… sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, [like] Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real".