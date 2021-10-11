https://sputniknews.com/20211011/tell-me-why-paul-mccartney-reveals-whos-to-blame-for-beatles-breakup-1089842114.html

Tell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup

McCartney's "self-interview", which went viral back in April 1970, served as the announcement of the Beatles breaking up. Since then, for over five decades... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sir Paul McCartney has stated that one of the most famous "divorces" in the history of music - the Beatles' breakup - was caused by John Lennon and no one else.Answering his interviewer John Wilson, the musician noted that the band could have survived if Lennon hadn't left it.According to him, Allen Klein, the band's new manager at the time, asked the musicians for some time so they had to pretend for a few months that the Beatles may soon reunite. However, McCartney said he was "fed up of hiding it".In the end, Sir Paul sued the rest of the band in order to keep the rights to their music out of Klein's hands.McCartney previously mentioned that archival projects like The Beatles Anthology and Peter Jackson's forthcoming documentary, Get Back, which is scheduled to be released in November, would have never been possible without his legal action.

vot tak Before he was murdered Lennon said he was the one who decided to leave the band and was the reason they split up. That was back in the 1970s. It was a radio or television interview. This is very old news.

