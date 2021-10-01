Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/book-claims-trump-believed-canadian-pm-trudeaus-mom-slept-with-all-of-the-rolling-stones-1089590898.html
Book Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
Book Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
"I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" is expected to hit the stores on October 5. This passage of the book covers Trump's... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T23:11+0000
2021-10-01T23:11+0000
rolling stones
donald trump
us
canada
justin trudeau
memoir
us-canada relations
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088993386_0:0:2648:1491_1920x0_80_0_0_ad49217ad61f486ca18488f2bcc018c0.jpg
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claims in her upcoming tell-all memoir that then-US President Donald Trump once accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret of sleeping with all members of the Rolling Stones rock band.In a fresh book excerpt released on Friday by Politico, Grisham said Trump made the remark about former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau to Grisham on an Air Force One flight, however, she did not indicate when exactly the specified events occurred.Looking at his press secretary, Trump reportedly asked her if she was OK with him saying "this." Grisham claimed that such a question was "always troubling" for her, since no one could predict what Trump was about to say.Margaret Trudeau has denied having affairs with any of the Rolling Stones, according to multiple reports. "I should have slept with every single one of them," she reportedly said at a mental health conference some time after the rumors.Interestingly, according to contemporary UK media reports, Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, later claimed that she was a "very sick girl in search of something. She found it - but not with me. I wouldn't go near her with a barge pole."However, Margaret Trudeau was indeed at the Stones concert in Toronto in 1977, as she was reportedly noticed riding in a limo with the band. And in a 2016 Harper's Bazaar feature, Margaret Trudeau described hosting the rockers in her hotel suite after the event, talking and "smoking dope."Trudeau is the ex-wife of Pierre Trudeau, the current prime minister's father and Canada's 15th prime minister. They divorced in 1984 after agreeing to split in 1977.If Margaret then did not spend time with Jagger, Harper's Bazaar surmised that it was the band's guitarist, Ronnie Wood, who allegedly said in his memoirs that he "had a wonderful time and her husband's name never came up."Since leaving Trudeau, Margaret has worked as an actress, author, photographer, and mental health advocate.Grisham's book purportedly reveals many inside stories of the Trump-era White House, including the political activity of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and the personal habits and private behavior of the president himself.The former president has already criticized his former employee in this week's statement, saying she "had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."
us
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088993386_155:0:2504:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_28a9b1b06f7536afdfe49cb4ee00bda1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rolling stones, donald trump, us, canada, justin trudeau, memoir, us-canada relations, stephanie grisham

Book Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'

23:11 GMT 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSIn this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia.
In this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
"I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" is expected to hit the stores on October 5. This passage of the book covers Trump's comparatively tranquil first weeks in 2020, before the COVID-19 epidemic turned the world on its head.
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claims in her upcoming tell-all memoir that then-US President Donald Trump once accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret of sleeping with all members of the Rolling Stones rock band.
In a fresh book excerpt released on Friday by Politico, Grisham said Trump made the remark about former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau to Grisham on an Air Force One flight, however, she did not indicate when exactly the specified events occurred.
"Once, on Air Force One, I was sitting with him in his cabin, and for whatever reason — maybe he had just read something or seen his face on TV — Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau popped into the president’s head. Trump looked at me," Grisham wrote in her book.
Looking at his press secretary, Trump reportedly asked her if she was OK with him saying "this." Grisham claimed that such a question was "always troubling" for her, since no one could predict what Trump was about to say.

"Trudeau’s mom. She f*cked all of the Rolling Stones."

In this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
Former US President
Margaret Trudeau has denied having affairs with any of the Rolling Stones, according to multiple reports. "I should have slept with every single one of them," she reportedly said at a mental health conference some time after the rumors.
Interestingly, according to contemporary UK media reports, Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, later claimed that she was a "very sick girl in search of something. She found it - but not with me. I wouldn't go near her with a barge pole."
However, Margaret Trudeau was indeed at the Stones concert in Toronto in 1977, as she was reportedly noticed riding in a limo with the band.
And in a 2016 Harper's Bazaar feature, Margaret Trudeau described hosting the rockers in her hotel suite after the event, talking and "smoking dope."
"It was a good night, and it was my new world. But no one knew I was separated from my husband yet, and it brought a huge scandal," she told the outlet.
Trudeau is the ex-wife of Pierre Trudeau, the current prime minister's father and Canada's 15th prime minister. They divorced in 1984 after agreeing to split in 1977.
"I spent the night with the Rolling Stones, no question, but it was certainly not Mick Jagger. And that's all we'll say about that," Trudeau playfully noted.
If Margaret then did not spend time with Jagger, Harper's Bazaar surmised that it was the band's guitarist, Ronnie Wood, who allegedly said in his memoirs that he "had a wonderful time and her husband's name never came up."
Since leaving Trudeau, Margaret has worked as an actress, author, photographer, and mental health advocate.
Grisham's book purportedly reveals many inside stories of the Trump-era White House, including the political activity of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and the personal habits and private behavior of the president himself.
The former president has already criticized his former employee in this week's statement, saying she "had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:11 GMTBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
22:58 GMTTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
22:53 GMTBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
22:52 GMTSen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
22:36 GMTFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
21:52 GMTPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
21:45 GMTPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
20:54 GMTWhat PSG’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland Really Means
20:53 GMT‘Caring’ Professor Advises His Female Students to Learn How to Cook to Avoid Getting Beaten by Men
20:52 GMTCBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia
20:43 GMTVideos: Eight-Storey Residential Building Collapses in India Following Heavy Rains
20:24 GMTErupting Spanish Volcano Blows Open New Fissure
20:20 GMTMajority of Americans Think Biden Should Resign Over Afghan Debacle — Poll
20:07 GMTAlito: Criticizing Anti-Abortion ‘Shadow Docket’ Ruling an Attempt to ‘Intimidate’ Supreme Court
19:30 GMTPossible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
19:16 GMTWhat Will Happen if US Congress Fails to Act on Debt Ceiling by Mid-October?
18:56 GMTChinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
18:48 GMTEuropean Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
18:07 GMTHouston Police Say School Shooting Suspect Was a Former Student, Now in Custody
17:54 GMTDespite Congress Passing Stopgap Funding Bill, US Government Couldn't Avert Partial Shutdown