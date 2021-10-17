Registration was successful!
Cleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'
Cleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'
While past cleaning or hospitality experience was mentioned as a plus, the post stated that attention to detail and a dedication to delivering the "highest standard" of tidiness were "most important."
Buckingham Palace is looking for a new addition to their cleaning team, specifically someone who prioritizes attention to detail over expertise while also having "good time management skills."The job, which appeared on The Royal Household vacancies web page, offers either 20 or 40 hours of work per week, Monday through Sunday, with salary ranging from £11,300 ($15,540) to £22,600 ($31,100) depending on hours worked. But applicants must be quick as the vacancy expires on October 20.The successful candidate will be in charge of cleaning and maintaining some of Buckingham Palace's famed interiors, as well as having the opportunity to learn and "grow your skills within your role." They will also assist with functions and activities at the Palace on occasion, according to the job description.Of course, candidate requirements correspond to the employer's high status, as the central function of this cleaner would be to ensure that Palace rooms and their contents are in "their very best" condition. The job requires dedication and also includes night and weekend shifts. The new royal household team member will learn the specialized skills required to meet the Buckingham standard from the other cleaners on the team.The post is one of ten that the royal household is offering right now. Buckingham Palace is also seeking a wing-by-wing officer manager, a service desk analyst, and a systems analyst, as well as an Assistant Staff Restaurant Manager.Interestingly, the Palace of Holyroodhouse is currently seeking a Marketing and Business Development Manager who would work 37.5 hours a week, managing "the delivery of innovative marketing campaigns for the Palace of Holyroodhouse."
Cleaner Queen: Buckingham Palace Looks for Daily Janitor With 'Good Time Management Skills'

While past cleaning or hospitality experience was mentioned as a plus, the post stated that attention to detail and a dedication to delivering the "highest standard" of tidiness were "most important."
