Queen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021
This is not the first time that local media has reported on secret passages used by the monarch. In 2015, the show Good Morning Britain revealed that a mirror in the White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace is in fact a secret door that leads to the Queen’s private chambers and is used by the monarch to make a surprise entrance.
Have you ever sat tired on a cold and rainy evening wondering what it would be like if it were possible to instantly get to your favourite bar (restaurant) without spending an hour crammed inside public transport? Well, it turns outs it is possible, you just have to be the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, or her close friend.
According Richard Eden, an editor at the Daily Mail, the monarch has a secret (not anymore, Your Highness) tunnel in a palace that leads straight to a top London bar, said to be her favourite. Mr Eden revealed he had learned this information while partying with Jack Brooksbank, husband of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie.
"There is one to Dukes Bar from St James's Palace. I haven't used it yet, but I'd love to check it out", Brooksbank said, as per the journalist.
Princess Eugenie's husband shines light on secret #royal tunnel pic.twitter.com/1ViYAOWPv2— Richard Eden (@richardaeden) October 2, 2021
The news left many users excited.
Now THAT’S my Queen!— Jamie Rule (@Rulemeister) October 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
While others criticised Jack Brooksbank for leaking the family secret.
Did he not understand the meaning of 'secret'? 😳— Glyn-Oh behave! 'Wabbit'🦉🐶🧸❤🌹🦖 (@GlynisSpencer) October 2, 2021
The security right now with this moron…. pic.twitter.com/f39EkTBM5Y— Frost (@FrostSilverIce) October 2, 2021
St James’s is the most senior royal palace and although Queen Elizabeth II spends the majority of her time at Buckingham Palace as well as Windsor and Balmoral Castles, St James’s is the monarch’s royal court.
Dukes Bar is located inside the Duke Hotel and is famous for its martinis, dubbed "one of the world’s best" by The New York Times.
Reports say Her Majesty regularly drinks alcohol, with some outlets suggesting that the Queen drinks four strong cocktails a day. Royal insiders, however, suggest that the number is exaggerated.
According to the Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes, the monarch’s favourite drink is gin.
"She takes a gin and [wine-based aperitif] Dubonnet before lunch, with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice. She will take wine with lunch and a dry Martini and a glass of champagne in the evening", Rhodes said.
Royal pundits have suggested that the Queen’s moderate use of alcohol might be one of the secrets to her longevity and mental wellbeing.