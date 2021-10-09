Registration was successful!
Queen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
Queen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
This is not the first time that local media has reported on secret passages used by the monarch. In 2015, the show Good Morning Britain revealed that a mirror... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
Have you ever sat tired on a cold and rainy evening wondering what it would be like if it were possible to instantly get to your favourite bar (restaurant) without spending an hour crammed inside public transport? Well, it turns outs it is possible, you just have to be the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, or her close friend.According Richard Eden, an editor at the Daily Mail, the monarch has a secret (not anymore, Your Highness) tunnel in a palace that leads straight to a top London bar, said to be her favourite. Mr Eden revealed he had learned this information while partying with Jack Brooksbank, husband of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie. The news left many users excited.While others criticised Jack Brooksbank for leaking the family secret.St James’s is the most senior royal palace and although Queen Elizabeth II spends the majority of her time at Buckingham Palace as well as Windsor and Balmoral Castles, St James’s is the monarch’s royal court.Dukes Bar is located inside the Duke Hotel and is famous for its martinis, dubbed "one of the world’s best" by The New York Times.Reports say Her Majesty regularly drinks alcohol, with some outlets suggesting that the Queen drinks four strong cocktails a day. Royal insiders, however, suggest that the number is exaggerated. According to the Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes, the monarch’s favourite drink is gin. Royal pundits have suggested that the Queen’s moderate use of alcohol might be one of the secrets to her longevity and mental wellbeing.
Max Gorbachev
This is not the first time that local media has reported on secret passages used by the monarch. In 2015, the show Good Morning Britain revealed that a mirror in the White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace is in fact a secret door that leads to the Queen’s private chambers and is used by the monarch to make a surprise entrance.
Have you ever sat tired on a cold and rainy evening wondering what it would be like if it were possible to instantly get to your favourite bar (restaurant) without spending an hour crammed inside public transport? Well, it turns outs it is possible, you just have to be the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, or her close friend.

According Richard Eden, an editor at the Daily Mail, the monarch has a secret (not anymore, Your Highness) tunnel in a palace that leads straight to a top London bar, said to be her favourite. Mr Eden revealed he had learned this information while partying with Jack Brooksbank, husband of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

"There is one to Dukes Bar from St James's Palace. I haven't used it yet, but I'd love to check it out", Brooksbank said, as per the journalist.

The news left many users excited.

While others criticised Jack Brooksbank for leaking the family secret.

St James’s is the most senior royal palace and although Queen Elizabeth II spends the majority of her time at Buckingham Palace as well as Windsor and Balmoral Castles, St James’s is the monarch’s royal court.

Dukes Bar is located inside the Duke Hotel and is famous for its martinis, dubbed "one of the world’s best" by The New York Times.
Reports say Her Majesty regularly drinks alcohol, with some outlets suggesting that the Queen drinks four strong cocktails a day. Royal insiders, however, suggest that the number is exaggerated.
According to the Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes, the monarch’s favourite drink is gin.

"She takes a gin and [wine-based aperitif] Dubonnet before lunch, with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice. She will take wine with lunch and a dry Martini and a glass of champagne in the evening", Rhodes said.

Royal pundits have suggested that the Queen’s moderate use of alcohol might be one of the secrets to her longevity and mental wellbeing.
