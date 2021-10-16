https://sputniknews.com/20211016/impossible-to-say-no-to-conor-mourinho-post-photos-of-him-drinking-whiskey-with-mcgregor-1089972614.html

'Impossible to Say No to Conor': Mourinho Post Photos of Him Drinking Whiskey With McGregor

The meeting took place while the Irish MMA fighter was on holiday in Italy. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

Jose Mourinho, head coach of Italy's Roma football club, recently met up with Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in Rome for a couple drams of whiskey. The Portuguese football manager said he couldn't turn down the opportunity to have a drink with McGregor – and judging by the photos shared on Mourinho's Instagram, the two sporting icons enjoyed their meeting.Mourinho signed a three-year contract with Roma last summer. Since then, the club has won five games and lost two, and is currently fourth in Serie A. The last time McGregor fought was in July when he was then defeated by Dustin Poirier. In all, McGregor has had 28 fights, winning 22.

