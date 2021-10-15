Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: People Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/tweets-suggest-biden-should-put-time-for-nap-sign-on-his-back-as-potus-ignores-press-1089953034.html
2021-10-15T15:31+0000
2021-10-15T15:31+0000
joe biden
us
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083672631_0:156:3085:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_27ad14b9d0e01865da13dfacbb6fcbb5.jpg
US President Joe Biden appears to have developed a habit of turning his back on the press after he's recited prepared comments. During the latest occasion, having uttered some words about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic he bolted for the door as a chorus of reporters shouted "Mr. president."On 13 October, Biden once again trotted away without taking questions from the press as he finished speaking about logjams plaguing the Global Transportation Supply Chain. On 8 October, Joe Biden repeated his disappearing trick following his remarks on the bleak September jobs report. Twitter users were quick to respond to the president’s new trend, wondering whether he should just put a sign on his back saying, "Time for nap."
Sputnik International
News
joe biden, us, viral

Tweets Suggest Biden Should Put 'Time for Nap' Sign on His Back as POTUS Ignores Press

15:31 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ken CedenoU.S. Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021.
U.S. Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ken Cedeno
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Both reporters and social media users have been commenting that they see more of President Joe Biden's back than his front due to his growing unwillingness to take questions from the press.
US President Joe Biden appears to have developed a habit of turning his back on the press after he's recited prepared comments. During the latest occasion, having uttered some words about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic he bolted for the door as a chorus of reporters shouted "Mr. president."
On 13 October, Biden once again trotted away without taking questions from the press as he finished speaking about logjams plaguing the Global Transportation Supply Chain.
On 8 October, Joe Biden repeated his disappearing trick following his remarks on the bleak September jobs report.
Twitter users were quick to respond to the president’s new trend, wondering whether he should just put a sign on his back saying, "Time for nap."
Discuss
