Tweets Suggest Biden Should Put ‘Time for Nap’ Sign on His Back as POTUS Ignores Press
Joe Biden walks away as reporters shout questions about the coronavirus pandemic.— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021
He spoke less than seven minutes. pic.twitter.com/9DiDEJdfby
Biden Ignores Questions from Reporters for Second Day in a Row pic.twitter.com/aOgSjOPSFR— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 14, 2021
Biden addresses dismal jobs report, leaves without taking questions https://t.co/JABCu6LMHK— Ramona DaSilvio (@RDasilvio) October 10, 2021
WATCH: Joe Biden ignores questions from reporters.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2021
“Will Christmas presents arrive on time, sir?”
“What are you going to do to lower gasoline prices?” pic.twitter.com/XmQ2JZKNnm
He needs to just put a sign on his back - since we see that more than the front - that says "I am lost."— Gwendqlyn 💓🐎🇺🇸🇵🇦🇺🇸🐎❤ (@mggmt) October 8, 2021
When will the media hold him accountable?— Bodizoffa (@Bodizoffa) October 14, 2021
President Biden addresses supply chain issue in scripted remarks. Leaves without taking one question. Again. His handlers simply won’t allow it, and it speaks volumes he doesn’t have the confidence in his own arguments not to override them.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 13, 2021
Teleprompter Joe. Once the script stops so does the conversation— 100k (@thisthingshard) October 13, 2021
There's always 2 American flags positioned together where he needs to exit. It's the only way he knows which way to go.— Tater (@taternuggets) October 14, 2021