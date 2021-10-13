Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/lets-go-brandon-biden-roasted-online-over-soaring-inflation-rates-1089901236.html
'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
Some social media users dropped references to an earlier White House tweet boasting about the cost of the 4 July 2021 cookout being down 16 cents from the... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T19:01+0000
2021-10-13T19:01+0000
joe biden
us
criticism
inflation
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089179245_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27998bd2df033b2397e3560f70ec668c.jpg
News about inflation in the United States reaching new heights isn't sitting well with many social media users, with many openly blaming US President Joe Biden for it.The online reaction erupted in response to a tweet by Washington Post correspondent Heather Long who noted that “inflation was up 5.4 percent over last year in September,” which is apparently “the highest rate in 13 years.”As Fox News points out, this revelation comes following the “poor September jobs report” that showed an increase of nonfarm payrolls by 194,000 workers and a 4.8 percent decrease in unemployment while economists were “expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.”Some have made snarky references to a White House tweet from July that boasted about “the cost of a 4 July cookout in 2021” being “down $0.16 from last year.”There were also those who responded with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which Fox News suggests is a reference to the “F*** Joe Biden” chant.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089179245_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d229b0b88658ddb4b79b757e88f72301.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, criticism, inflation, social media

'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates

19:01 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Some social media users dropped references to an earlier White House tweet boasting about the cost of the 4 July 2021 cookout being down 16 cents from the previous year.
News about inflation in the United States reaching new heights isn't sitting well with many social media users, with many openly blaming US President Joe Biden for it.
The online reaction erupted in response to a tweet by Washington Post correspondent Heather Long who noted that “inflation was up 5.4 percent over last year in September,” which is apparently “the highest rate in 13 years.”
As Fox News points out, this revelation comes following the “poor September jobs report” that showed an increase of nonfarm payrolls by 194,000 workers and a 4.8 percent decrease in unemployment while economists were “expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.”
Some have made snarky references to a White House tweet from July that boasted about “the cost of a 4 July cookout in 2021” being “down $0.16 from last year.”
There were also those who responded with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which Fox News suggests is a reference to the “F*** Joe Biden” chant.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:01 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
18:59 GMTArizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
18:55 GMTIran Shows Off Mystery New Ground-based Vertical Launch Missile System - Video
18:44 GMTSeveral People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway
18:39 GMT'Technical Challenge' Preventing Sputnik V From Taking Off in India, Says COVID Task Force Chief
17:59 GMTFrench Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading
17:54 GMTUS Government Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
17:47 GMTNorth Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
17:47 GMTCouple Accused of Selling Sub Secrets Sought to Share Bottle of Wine With Handlers, Court Docs Say
17:47 GMTSuspect Detained Following Reports of Shooting in University in Spain - Photos
17:38 GMTFormer Labour MP Convicted of Harassment After Threatening Woman With Acid
16:55 GMTBlinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem
16:48 GMTNorway's Indigenous People Seek Queen's Help in Returning Centuries-Old Shaman's Drum
16:43 GMTEU Offers to Ease Border Checks to Solve Northern Ireland Row
16:41 GMTBerlin Holds Military Ceremony to Mark End of Germany's Afghan Mission
16:30 GMTEU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol
16:25 GMTFrom Night Shifts to 24/7, Biden Administration Scrambles to Relieve Bottlenecks in US Supply Chain
16:16 GMTBlinken Holds Press Conference With Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers After Talks in DC
15:35 GMT'F**k': Andy Murray Trolls Himself After Losing to Bitter Rival Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells
15:30 GMT'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space