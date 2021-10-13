'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/lets-go-brandon-biden-roasted-online-over-soaring-inflation-rates-1089901236.html

News about inflation in the United States reaching new heights isn't sitting well with many social media users, with many openly blaming US President Joe Biden for it.The online reaction erupted in response to a tweet by Washington Post correspondent Heather Long who noted that “inflation was up 5.4 percent over last year in September,” which is apparently “the highest rate in 13 years.”As Fox News points out, this revelation comes following the “poor September jobs report” that showed an increase of nonfarm payrolls by 194,000 workers and a 4.8 percent decrease in unemployment while economists were “expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.”Some have made snarky references to a White House tweet from July that boasted about “the cost of a 4 July cookout in 2021” being “down $0.16 from last year.”There were also those who responded with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which Fox News suggests is a reference to the “F*** Joe Biden” chant.

