'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2021
Some social media users dropped references to an earlier White House tweet boasting about the cost of the 4 July 2021 cookout being down 16 cents from the previous year.
News about inflation in the United States reaching new heights isn't sitting well with many social media users, with many openly blaming US President Joe Biden for it.
The online reaction erupted in response to a tweet by Washington Post correspondent Heather Long who noted that “inflation was up 5.4 percent over last year in September,” which is apparently “the highest rate in 13 years.”
Biden's America— Nick (@Nickster0188) October 13, 2021
No worries!#JoeBiden (who can't keep to a sidewalk when an agent is pointing the way) says #inflation is only transitory. pic.twitter.com/4aCJsCsOj5— GK Chesterton Tweets (@GilbertCTweets) October 13, 2021
Who did that? pic.twitter.com/Fq6f0BvBro— Smaart (@ImSmaart) October 13, 2021
As Fox News points out, this revelation comes following the “poor September jobs report” that showed an increase of nonfarm payrolls by 194,000 workers and a 4.8 percent decrease in unemployment while economists were “expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.”
Some have made snarky references to a White House tweet from July that boasted about “the cost of a 4 July cookout in 2021” being “down $0.16 from last year.”
But my BBQ was 16 cents cheaper than last year. pic.twitter.com/6CmsPRoDQF— TruNorth🗽🟡⚫️ (@ScottTrudell) October 13, 2021
But is saved 16 cents on the 4th of July— Dude8282 (@Dude82821) October 13, 2021
There were also those who responded with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which Fox News suggests is a reference to the “F*** Joe Biden” chant.
Let’s go Brandon— ? (@bkconline) October 13, 2021
