Danish Comedy Postponed Due to Uncanny Similarities With Kongsberg Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree
© REUTERS / Victoria KlestyMembers of the police work as the investigation continues after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021
© REUTERS / Victoria Klesty
In the now-delayed film Wild Men, a Danish father, Martin, escapes his mundane life and moves to Norway to live like a savage and hunt his own food with a bow and arrow, but quickly runs into problems with the local police. The film company found the unwelcome resemblance with the recent rampage unbecoming.
The premiere of the Danish comedy Wild Men has been postponed after the shooting spree in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg due to bad timing, the Danish branch of the film company Nordisk Film announced.
The uncanny similarities between the film's plot and the shooting performed with a bow in Kongsberg, where five people were killed by a Danish man on Wednesday night, were considered too great.
“Out of respect for the relatives, we've chosen to postpone the premiere. We want to emphasise that the similarities between the film and yesterday's tragedy are completely random. But it is important to take the time needed to process the tragedy before it becomes possible for a Danish audience to experience the film at the cinema,” Nordisk Film marketing manager Frederik Honore said, as quoted by TV2.
In the film, which was to hit cinemas on 11 November, Danish family man Martin, played by Rasmus Bjerg, escapes his mundane life and bolts off to Norway to live in nature like a savage and hunt his own food with a bow and arrow, but quickly runs into problems with the local police.
In the film's trailer, Rasmus Bjerg's character is seen with a bow and arrow threatening two Norwegian policemen before running away. During the attack in Kongsberg, the perpetrator, 37-year-old Danish citizen and Muslim convert Espen Andersen Bråthen, also intially managed to escape the police.
Furthermore, the film poster shows Rasmus Bjerg in a Norwegian shop armed with a bow and arrow. Since when Kongsberg attack that killed five and injured three began just in a supermarket, the premiere has been postponed indefinitely.
Here's an article about it: https://t.co/jvxUumSuI4— C Carling (@c_carling) October 14, 2021
Before the announcement, the bad timing of the film's planned premiere was noticed on social media.
“Extremely unfortunate coincidence with the premiere of Wild Men,” journalist Mathias SIlas Hegnsvang wrote.
Ekstrem uheldigt sammenfald med præmieren på Vildmænd. #vildmænd #thegurdian Norway bow and arrow attacks: Danish citizen charged as death toll reaches five https://t.co/wp4BnmF1ft— Mathias SIlas Hegnsvang (@hegnsvang) October 14, 2021