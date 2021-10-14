Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/muslim-convert-behind-oslo-bow-and-arrow-shooting-spree-made-threats-before-attack-1089928140.html
Muslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack
Muslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack
Danish citizen and Muslim convert, Espen Andersen Bråthen, has been known to the Norwegian police since 2017 and has been described by a close friend as a... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T16:29+0000
2021-10-14T16:29+0000
news
europe
norway
terrorism
islam
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089928768_11:0:873:485_1920x0_80_0_0_046c3d0c34f9d5189931949ac4f20108.jpg
The 37-year-old archer who shot five people dead in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg has been identified as Espen Andersen Bråthen.Bråthen had converted to Islam and, according to the police, had been radicalised, national broadcaster NRK reported.People from his close circle had already alerted law enforcement about him in 2017. A close friend tipped off the police because of the fear that “lives might be lost” and described him as a “ticking bomb”, NRK reported.The man was also known to the Norwegian Police Security Service PST, which refused to issue any further comment because the investigation is ongoing.However, according to the PST, although the case bears all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack, the exact motive has yet to be established.“We don't know the motives behind the act, and therefore it must be investigated further,” a PST spokesman said.PST section leader Arne Christian Haugstøyl said that the Kongsberg attack was carried out “in a typical Islamist fashion”. Nevertheless, the PST assessed that the attack doesn't necessarily lead to a change in the overall threat faced by Norway.In a now-deleted Youtube video, Bråthen reportedly issued a number of threats.According to NRK, the accused has several previous convictions. Last year, Bråthen was sentenced to a six-month restraining order against two close family members after he threatened to kill one of them.Verdens Gang described Bråthen as having “major mental challenges throughout his adult life”. He has been out of work and has lived alone in an apartment in Kongsberg for a number of years. His circle of friends has been very limited.The victims of Bråthen's bow-and-arrow shooting spree were four women and a man, all aged between 50 and 70. Two more people were injured, including a police officer, but their condition is not life-threatening.According to police lawyer, Ann Irén Svane Mathiassen, the perpetrator entered homes to commit murder.A total of 22 police patrols took part in the arrest, which also involved helicopters.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/nato-chief-decries-archery-attack-in-norway-calling-for-unity-against-hatred-violence-1089924233.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089928768_118:0:765:485_1920x0_80_0_0_73bdcb4400223a804ba289b23f33b102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, norway, terrorism, islam, scandinavia

Muslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack

16:29 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / ESPEN ANDERSEN BRAATHEN VIA YOUTEspen Andersen Braathen, the suspect of a bow-and-arrow attack, which killed five people in a Norwegian town, is seen in this still image taken from a video.
Espen Andersen Braathen, the suspect of a bow-and-arrow attack, which killed five people in a Norwegian town, is seen in this still image taken from a video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / ESPEN ANDERSEN BRAATHEN VIA YOUT
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Danish citizen and Muslim convert, Espen Andersen Bråthen, has been known to the Norwegian police since 2017 and has been described by a close friend as a “ticking bomb”. He had several convictions, including a restraining order for death threats against family members.
The 37-year-old archer who shot five people dead in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg has been identified as Espen Andersen Bråthen.
Bråthen had converted to Islam and, according to the police, had been radicalised, national broadcaster NRK reported.
People from his close circle had already alerted law enforcement about him in 2017. A close friend tipped off the police because of the fear that “lives might be lost” and described him as a “ticking bomb”, NRK reported.

“There have been radicalisation concerns around the man,” police chief Ole Bredrup Sæverud admitted at a press conference.

The man was also known to the Norwegian Police Security Service PST, which refused to issue any further comment because the investigation is ongoing.
However, according to the PST, although the case bears all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack, the exact motive has yet to be established.
“We don't know the motives behind the act, and therefore it must be investigated further,” a PST spokesman said.
PST section leader Arne Christian Haugstøyl said that the Kongsberg attack was carried out “in a typical Islamist fashion”. Nevertheless, the PST assessed that the attack doesn't necessarily lead to a change in the overall threat faced by Norway.
In a now-deleted Youtube video, Bråthen reportedly issued a number of threats.

“I'm a messenger. I hereby give you a warning. This is really what you want. And for anyone who wants to deal with themselves, the time has come. Bear witness that I am a Muslim,” Bråthen said in the video, as quoted by the newspaper Verdens Gang.

According to NRK, the accused has several previous convictions. Last year, Bråthen was sentenced to a six-month restraining order against two close family members after he threatened to kill one of them.
Verdens Gang described Bråthen as having “major mental challenges throughout his adult life”. He has been out of work and has lived alone in an apartment in Kongsberg for a number of years. His circle of friends has been very limited.
The victims of Bråthen's bow-and-arrow shooting spree were four women and a man, all aged between 50 and 70. Two more people were injured, including a police officer, but their condition is not life-threatening.
Members of the police work as the investigation continues after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway, Calls for Unity Against Hatred, Violence
13:40 GMT
3
According to police lawyer, Ann Irén Svane Mathiassen, the perpetrator entered homes to commit murder.
A total of 22 police patrols took part in the arrest, which also involved helicopters.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:45 GMTPIA 'Suspends Afghan Operations Citing Taliban Interference, Security Concerns'
16:29 GMTMuslim Convert Behind Oslo Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree Made Threats Before Attack
16:22 GMTAfghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say
16:18 GMT18-Year-Old Pakistani Woman Gang-Raped in Car On Motorway
15:46 GMTUS Army Has Conducted Long-Range Precision Missile Test That Exceeds Maximum Threshold
15:43 GMTYellen Calls for Protections for Whistleblowers After Failure of Attempt to Oust IMF Director
15:33 GMTChinese Think Tank Triangulates Spot Where US Sub Likely Collided With Mystery Object
15:33 GMTWatch Moment Residents Evacuated as Anti-Tank Shell Hits Building in Beirut
15:29 GMT'Sure, Yeah': Netizens Smirk as Bond Star Says He Visits Gay Bars to Avoid 'Hetero D*ck-Swinging'
15:22 GMTLebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War
15:15 GMTFrance Working Out More Measures to Contain Rise of Energy Prices, Macron Says
15:13 GMTEuropean Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says
15:10 GMTVictims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors
15:01 GMTAstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says
14:50 GMTAfghan Civil Servants Once Employed by Taliban May Reportedly Be Exempt From US Terror-Related Bans
14:45 GMTHindus Celebrating 'Durga Puja' Attacked in Bangladesh Over Quran Desecration Claims
14:18 GMTState Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
13:58 GMT'Beautiful Body': Ex-Mortuary Worker in Kenya 'Admits to Having Sex With Dead Women'
13:55 GMTSyria’s Anti-Daesh Allies Vow to Respond to Alleged Israeli, US Aggression Over Palmyra
13:40 GMTNATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway, Calls for Unity Against Hatred, Violence