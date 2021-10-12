Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: People Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
Oh, the Irony: Kamala Harris 'Space Exploration' Video Produced by... Sinking Ship Entertainment
Oh, the Irony: Kamala Harris 'Space Exploration' Video Produced by... Sinking Ship Entertainment
Harris has come under fire over a video meant to teach children the wonders of space, with many suggesting she should put that kind of passion into exploring... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Kamala Harris' "space exploration" video is a gift that keeps on giving: it turns out the production company behind the clip, where the overly enthusiastic second-in-command encourages children to learn more about "craters on the moon", is called... Sinking Ship Entertainment.Social media users went wild over the name of the production company.Many netizens suggested that the name Sinking Ship is more appropriate for the Biden administration.Others wondered why a Canadian company was chosen to make a video intended for children in the United States.Still others blasted the vice-president Harris for not focusing on rather more pressing issues.The video, posted on various social media platforms, shows NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough speaking via a video link from the international Space Station to five children and then sending them on a scavenger hunt to find materials to build a telescope.The astronaut then tells the junior scientists to meet the chair of the National Space Council – aka, Kamala Harris.The children are delighted to meet the vice-president, who gives them “one of the most important pieces of advice” that she can offer: “never let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are”. Mrs Harris and the children then visit an observatory to look at craters on the Moon. The video attracted a lot of negative comments with users initially criticising the vice-president for her somewhat wooden appearance. But the attacks became even more satirical when it transpired that the children in the video were not real children who genuinely aspired to become astronomers, but actors and that the video had been made by Canadian production company, Sinking Ship Entertainment.According to its website, the firm is a "globally renowned and industry leading Production, Distribution, VFX and Interactive studio specialising in children's and family content”. It has won 24 Daytime Emmy awards.Kamala Harris chairs the National Space Council, a body within the Executive Office of the President. Established in 1993, the council handles a portfolio of civil, national security, and international space policy matters.
14:45 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 12.10.2021)
Max Gorbachev
Harris has come under fire over a video meant to teach children the wonders of space, with many suggesting she should put that kind of passion into exploring the migrant crisis at the southern border. The US vice-president appeared in the first episode of a YouTube Kids special "Get Curious" last week.
Kamala Harris' "space exploration" video is a gift that keeps on giving: it turns out the production company behind the clip, where the overly enthusiastic second-in-command encourages children to learn more about "craters on the moon", is called... Sinking Ship Entertainment.
Social media users went wild over the name of the production company.

Many netizens suggested that the name Sinking Ship is more appropriate for the Biden administration.

Others wondered why a Canadian company was chosen to make a video intended for children in the United States.

Still others blasted the vice-president Harris for not focusing on rather more pressing issues.
The video, posted on various social media platforms, shows NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough speaking via a video link from the international Space Station to five children and then sending them on a scavenger hunt to find materials to build a telescope.

The astronaut then tells the junior scientists to meet the chair of the National Space Council – aka, Kamala Harris.

The children are delighted to meet the vice-president, who gives them “one of the most important pieces of advice” that she can offer: “never let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are”. Mrs Harris and the children then visit an observatory to look at craters on the Moon.
The video attracted a lot of negative comments with users initially criticising the vice-president for her somewhat wooden appearance. But the attacks became even more satirical when it transpired that the children in the video were not real children who genuinely aspired to become astronomers, but actors and that the video had been made by Canadian production company, Sinking Ship Entertainment.

According to its website, the firm is a "globally renowned and industry leading Production, Distribution, VFX and Interactive studio specialising in children's and family content”. It has won 24 Daytime Emmy awards.

Kamala Harris chairs the National Space Council, a body within the Executive Office of the President. Established in 1993, the council handles a portfolio of civil, national security, and international space policy matters.
