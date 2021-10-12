https://sputniknews.com/20211012/kids-in-kamala-harris-space-video-on-youtube-turn-out-to-be-child-actors-reports-say-1089855540.html

Kids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say

Kids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say

Harris kicked off World Space Week last Thursday with a new show aimed at encouraging children to "get curious" about space - but it seems that she prefers to... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

The first episode of the YouTube Original Series, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris", was published by NASA as a means to teach kids about astronomy. However, all five kids featuring in the video are child actors, according to Fox News.One of them, 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino said that he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for a role in the show.TV host Tucker Carlson was one of the first to rip Harris, slamming the video as "fake" and "fraudulent".Harris' political opponents, as well as random commentators on Twitter mocked Harris and called her performance "cringey" and forced.

