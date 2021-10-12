Kids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say

The first episode of the YouTube Original Series, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris", was published by NASA as a means to teach kids about astronomy. However, all five kids featuring in the video are child actors, according to Fox News.One of them, 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino said that he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for a role in the show.TV host Tucker Carlson was one of the first to rip Harris, slamming the video as "fake" and "fraudulent".Harris' political opponents, as well as random commentators on Twitter mocked Harris and called her performance "cringey" and forced.
Harris kicked off World Space Week last Thursday with a new show aimed at encouraging children to "get curious" about space - but it seems that she prefers to work with a well-prepared audience.
The first episode of the YouTube Original Series, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris", was published by NASA as a means to teach kids about astronomy. However, all five kids featuring in the video are child actors, according to Fox News.
One of them, 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino said that he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for a role in the show.
"And then after that, like a week later, my agent called me, and he's like, 'Hey Trevor, you booked it'", Bernardino said. "The most exciting part was definitely meeting Vice President Harris... She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time, I felt super important. I was talking to her face to face".
TV host Tucker Carlson was one of the first to rip Harris, slamming the video as "fake" and "fraudulent".
"So for humanitarian reasons we are not going to play that'll video, but it's online", Carlson said. "If you dare, look it up, watch it. Watch it again, watch your own soul die as you do", he said.
Harris' political opponents, as well as random commentators on Twitter mocked Harris and called her performance "cringey" and forced.
Just when you thought the most fake human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phony there’s this… Her commitment to cringe is truly impressive!