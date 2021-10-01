Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/us-vps-office-rushes-to-soothe-criticism-after-her-praise-of-israeli-ethnic-genocide-comment-1089583686.html
US VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
US VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
US VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
2021-10-01T15:58+0000
2021-10-01T15:58+0000
us
israel
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083704303_0:191:2962:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_426fc04ddf774adf3c283ade814815d4.jpg
The office of Vice President Kamala Harris has been in damage control mode ever since she faced criticism over her response to an "ethnic genocide" remark by a student at George Mason University, where the VP was marking National Voter Registration Day. Following the event, where Harris praised the comment by the student, who condemned the recent passing of $1 billion in defence funding for Israel in the US House of Representatives, the vice president faced criticism from US pro-Israeli groups and lawmakers, as well as Israeli media.Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called Harris' failure to reject the claims of the student regarding Tel Aviv purportedly committing "ethnic genocide" against Palestinians "shameful". Friedman added that in his opinion, the vice president should have called out the "lie" and "attack on Israel".As a part of its efforts to contain a potential PR disaster, Harris' office reached out to the Democratic Majority for Israel group. Its president, Mark Mellman, confirmed that Harris staffers had assured the group of the vice president's support for Israel.The vice president's office reached out to other groups as well, Politico reports, citing anonymous sources. Namely, they called the Anti-Defamation League's chair, Jonathan Greenblatt, as well as Florida Democrat Ted Deutch, who heads the Bipartisan Anti‐Semitism Taskforce in Congress. According to Politico's source, "the group of House Democrats that super care about" the issue has noticed Harris' efforts to smooth over the incident.What Happened at George Mason University?The incident in question happened as Kamala Harris was discussing the importance of elections and public demonstrations for democracy on 28 September at George Mason University. After she offered attendees to ask some questions, a self-described "part-Yemeni, part-Iranian" female student raised the issue of people in the US protesting en masse in support of the Palestinians this summer and Congress ignoring them. The student namely recalled the US House passing a bill to channel $1 billion in US taxpayer money to the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system on 23 September, despite some taxpayers opposing it.Kamala Harris did not confront the student over her statements, praising her instead for raising the issue and stressing that her "perspective and truth" can't be suppressed and must be heard.
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/trump-jokes-jared-kushner-more-loyal-to-israel-than-us--1089175922.html
If the VP knows what's good for her including most all politicians they better tow the line, you got that!!
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083704303_117:0:2846:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd1661fc04976fd2bf2a045b6baf46e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, israel, kamala harris

US VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment

15:58 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking to troops at the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking to troops at the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The vice president's failure to object to a student's accusations against Tel Aviv was perceived by some officials and Israeli media as an "anti-Israeli" message.
The office of Vice President Kamala Harris has been in damage control mode ever since she faced criticism over her response to an "ethnic genocide" remark by a student at George Mason University, where the VP was marking National Voter Registration Day. Following the event, where Harris praised the comment by the student, who condemned the recent passing of $1 billion in defence funding for Israel in the US House of Representatives, the vice president faced criticism from US pro-Israeli groups and lawmakers, as well as Israeli media.
Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called Harris' failure to reject the claims of the student regarding Tel Aviv purportedly committing "ethnic genocide" against Palestinians "shameful". Friedman added that in his opinion, the vice president should have called out the "lie" and "attack on Israel".
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Trump Allegedly Joked That Jared Kushner Is ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
18 September, 01:22 GMT
As a part of its efforts to contain a potential PR disaster, Harris' office reached out to the Democratic Majority for Israel group. Its president, Mark Mellman, confirmed that Harris staffers had assured the group of the vice president's support for Israel.
"We were pleased Vice President Harris’s senior staff reached out to us today to confirm what we already knew: Her 'commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering'", Mellman said.
The vice president's office reached out to other groups as well, Politico reports, citing anonymous sources. Namely, they called the Anti-Defamation League's chair, Jonathan Greenblatt, as well as Florida Democrat Ted Deutch, who heads the Bipartisan Anti‐Semitism Taskforce in Congress. According to Politico's source, "the group of House Democrats that super care about" the issue has noticed Harris' efforts to smooth over the incident.
What Happened at George Mason University?
The incident in question happened as Kamala Harris was discussing the importance of elections and public demonstrations for democracy on 28 September at George Mason University. After she offered attendees to ask some questions, a self-described "part-Yemeni, part-Iranian" female student raised the issue of people in the US protesting en masse in support of the Palestinians this summer and Congress ignoring them. The student namely recalled the US House passing a bill to channel $1 billion in US taxpayer money to the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system on 23 September, despite some taxpayers opposing it.
"[It] hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people - the same that happened in America - and I’m sure you’re aware of this", the student said.
Kamala Harris did not confront the student over her statements, praising her instead for raising the issue and stressing that her "perspective and truth" can't be suppressed and must be heard.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
If the VP knows what's good for her including most all politicians they better tow the line, you got that!!
2007harleydavidsonsg
1 October, 19:58 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
15:58 GMTUS VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
15:40 GMTIndian FM: Dealing With Rise of China 'in Many Ways' a Matter of 'Bilateral Choices'
15:38 GMTTrouble in Paradise? Democrats Still Squabbling Over Biden Agenda
15:38 GMTPolls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
15:00 GMTApart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
15:00 GMTWhat's Wrong With Chelsea? And Other Premier League Questions
14:59 GMTCEO of New Augmented Reality App Says It Will 'Democratise Solving Crime'
14:49 GMTMan Finds Unconventional Solution to UK Petrol Crisis… by Riding a Horse – Video
14:45 GMTIran Says 'Won't Tolerate Israeli Presence', Begins Military Drills Near Azerbaijani Border
14:44 GMTEU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials