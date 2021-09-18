Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/trump-jokes-jared-kushner-more-loyal-to-israel-than-us--1089175922.html
Trump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
Trump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book, “Peril,” documents how Donald Trump would make jokes at the expense of Jared Kushner’s Jewish heritage.. Bob... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T01:22+0000
2021-09-18T01:22+0000
donald trump
israel
jared kushner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105387/08/1053870811_0:167:2888:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e7bc83db3e567829b87811a7a10927.jpg
In an excerpt of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril", Trump joked that Kusher, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family, was “more loyal to Israel than the United States.”Trump has consistently referred to Israel as “your country” to American Jews and even voiced his ire over not receiving as much support from the community in the presidential election.In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump received 83% of the Orthodox Jewish vote, to whom his stance towards Israel resonated the strongest. The remarks from “Peril”’ portray Trump’s long-standing belief that American Jews’ political decisions are decided by the Israel issue.
"More Loyal to Israel Than US" ... Why do they think trump was joking?
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105387/08/1053870811_138:0:2750:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac357b30a56fe9db6f3b414621e3c70.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, israel, jared kushner

Trump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’

01:22 GMT 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press OfficeIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book, “Peril,” documents how Donald Trump would make jokes at the expense of Jared Kushner’s Jewish heritage.. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril."
In an excerpt of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril", Trump joked that Kusher, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family, was “more loyal to Israel than the United States.”
Trump has consistently referred to Israel as “your country” to American Jews and even voiced his ire over not receiving as much support from the community in the presidential election.
In an interview with Ami, he exclaimed, “You know what really surprised me? I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem, and I did Iran—the Iran Deal was a disaster, right? And I also did many other things. Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you? I’m not talking about Orthodox Jews. I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and it doesn’t make sense. It just seems strange to me.”
In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump received 83% of the Orthodox Jewish vote, to whom his stance towards Israel resonated the strongest. The remarks from “Peril”’ portray Trump’s long-standing belief that American Jews’ political decisions are decided by the Israel issue.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
"More Loyal to Israel Than US" ... Why do they think trump was joking?
vtvot tak
18 September, 04:38 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:39 GMTThe Last Time the US Gave an Ally Nuclear Technology, France Tried to Quit NATO
01:36 GMTAntarctic Ozone Hole This Year 'Larger Than Usual', Covering Entire Continent, Scientists Say
01:22 GMTTrump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
01:15 GMTVogue Releases Video of AOC’s ‘Dress Prep’ for Met Gala
00:25 GMTNo New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity
YesterdayWhite House Confirms in Touch With France Over Envoy's Recall, Will Work to Resolve Issues
YesterdayTop Senate Defense Panel Republican Says Biden Ultimately Liable for Kabul Drone Strike
YesterdayGantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
YesterdayUS Judge Denies Giuliani’s Request to Return, Destroy Seized Evidence, Reports Say
YesterdayFrench Court Finds Man Guilty of Cartoons Portraying Macron as Hitler Over COVID-19 Policies
YesterdayAustralia's Great Emu War: How a Nation Declared War on a Bird and Lost
YesterdayBlinken Vows to ‘Keep Normalization Marching Forward’ on One-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords
YesterdayEx-Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Reportedly Dies Aged 84
YesterdayAct of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus, Energy Minister Says
YesterdayOld Friends Are Not the Best?
YesterdayMilley Assured Pelosi That US Military, Not Trump, Controlled the Nukes, Vice Chairman Says
YesterdayFed. Chief Powell Orders Sweeping Ethics Review Amid Trading Scandal at Federal Reserve
YesterdayBiden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly