Trump Jokes Jared Kushner ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press OfficeIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book, “Peril,” documents how Donald Trump would make jokes at the expense of Jared Kushner’s Jewish heritage.. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril."
In an excerpt of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril", Trump joked that Kusher, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family, was “more loyal to Israel than the United States.”
Trump has consistently referred to Israel as “your country” to American Jews and even voiced his ire over not receiving as much support from the community in the presidential election.
In an interview with Ami, he exclaimed, “You know what really surprised me? I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem, and I did Iran—the Iran Deal was a disaster, right? And I also did many other things. Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you? I’m not talking about Orthodox Jews. I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and it doesn’t make sense. It just seems strange to me.”
In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump received 83% of the Orthodox Jewish vote, to whom his stance towards Israel resonated the strongest. The remarks from “Peril”’ portray Trump’s long-standing belief that American Jews’ political decisions are decided by the Israel issue.