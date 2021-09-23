https://sputniknews.com/20210923/separate-bill-introduced-in-us-congress-pushes-1-bln-funding-for-israels-iron-dome-defence-system-1089330269.html

Separate Bill Introduced in US Congress Pushes $1 Bln Funding for Israel's Iron Dome Defence System

Earlier, a decision by Democratic lawmakers to cut $1 billion in funding for the Israeli Iron Dome defence system from a government bill caused waves among... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

Democratic lawmakers in the US have introduced a separate bill envisaging $1 billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome defence system. This came shortly after it was removed from a bill aimed at funding the US government through 3 December and raising the nation's debt ceiling.She insisted that America's commitment to Israel's security remains "ironclad", stressing that "replenishing [the] interceptors used to protect Israel from attacks is our legal and moral responsibility".After the Iron Dome funding was earlier removed from the government bill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced a separate bill for the defence system to be brought to a vote during the week.Dems, GOP Clash Over Iron Dome FundingFunding for the Iron Dome defence system in Israel was cut out of the short-term government bill on Tuesday after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, among them Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. They, along with other members of the so-called "Squad", have reportedly warned the House they will not back the bill if it included the additional $1 billion.Aside from AOC, Omar, and Tlaib, other members of the progressive "Squad" include Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, and Betty McCollum.The decision to leave the Iron Dome aid out of the bill that would keep the government financed until December has prompted massive bipartisan criticism. Fellow Democrats have accused those backing the move of anti-Semitism and irresponsibility, insisting that defence aid to Israel is critical in light of its recent government changes.Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin argued on Twitter that the Iron Dome is a "purely defensive" system, saying that the move to strike down its funding "isn't a genuine concern over the system, but rather the desire to attack something - anything - related to the State of Israel".Slotkin's sentiment was backed up by fellow Democratic Representative Brad Schneider."4,400 rockets were fired against Israel last spring. Iron Dome defended Israel, saving lives on both sides of the border. The US stood by Israel then, and we stand with Israel now", he assured his Twitter followers.Republicans weighed in on the criticism as well, slamming the rejection of Iron Dome funding as a betrayal of Israel. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik even took to Twitter in a tirade calling to support funding for the Israeli defence system.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed her assertions."Democrats abandoned our ally Israel to appease the pro-BDS, far-Left radicals who run their party. Speaker Pelosi must immediately bring legislation to restore Iron Dome funding to the House floor for a vote", he tweeted.According to some Israeli officials, cited by Axios, the recent Iron Dome-related development is a result of the policies of ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that "harmed Israel's bipartisan status in America".

