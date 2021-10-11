Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/make-my-waist-line-great-again-trump-gained-weight-as-potus-because-wh-kitchen-worked-247-1089840337.html
Make My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
Make My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
Trump has often been criticised by health experts for having a poor diet. The 45th president was often seen treating himself to fast food and, according to... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T15:22+0000
2021-10-11T15:22+0000
donald trump
viral
weight loss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089840431_0:466:2048:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_69d1edf6c451a2ee7e85a358a07b7cc7.jpg
Jason Miller, an ex-senior adviser to Donald Trump, has revealed a secret that helped the former president of the United States lose weight. Last month, a photo went viral showing the Republican looking slim, with reports suggesting that he lost 15 pounds (nearly seven kg) since April.In an interview with GB News, Jason Miller was asked to reveal Trump’s secret. The former adviser said the following:The remark prompted a wave of sarcastic comments on social media.Many netizens accused Trump of failing to take responsibility for his actions…Others defended the White House chefs and noted that it was Trump’s love for fast food that led to his weight gain.Many contended that the weight loss came as a result of depression or illness.Still others simply joked about the issue.The former president underwent an annual health examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland in February. The results showed that he was in “very good health overall”, although the politician’s weight had gone up four pounds from 239 in 2020 to 243 (110 kg) this year. As mentioned earlier, during his presidency health experts voiced concern about the politician’s diet, which often consisted of Big Macs and KFC chicken wings. Ex-White House Doctor Ronny Jackson once claimed that staff had to hide vegetables in POTUS’ food to make it healthier.Earlier this year, another former adviser told the media that since leaving office, Donald Trump has given up many unhealthy habits. Rumours about the former Republican president’s health have been going around for quite some time, and intensified after he contracted the coronavirus. The politician himself has signalled that despite his age, he is willing to continue his career in politics, although he admitted that health issues could prevent him from doing so.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089840431_0:274:2048:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_ea531b1df144314124707de2baf5d700.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, viral, weight loss

Make My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'

15:22 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEFF GROSSDonald Trump eats a Ben and Jerry's ice cream bar as he watches the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Donald Trump eats a Ben and Jerry's ice cream bar as he watches the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEFF GROSS
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Trump has often been criticised by health experts for having a poor diet. The 45th president was often seen treating himself to fast food and, according to media, consumed enormous amounts of fizzy drinks, with one report suggesting that he drank 12 cans of diet coke each day.
Jason Miller, an ex-senior adviser to Donald Trump, has revealed a secret that helped the former president of the United States lose weight. Last month, a photo went viral showing the Republican looking slim, with reports suggesting that he lost 15 pounds (nearly seven kg) since April.

In an interview with GB News, Jason Miller was asked to reveal Trump’s secret. The former adviser said the following:

"He [Trump] said, look, not having the kitchen there 24/7... a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement".

The remark prompted a wave of sarcastic comments on social media.

Many netizens accused Trump of failing to take responsibility for his actions…

Others defended the White House chefs and noted that it was Trump’s love for fast food that led to his weight gain.

Many contended that the weight loss came as a result of depression or illness.

Still others simply joked about the issue.

The former president underwent an annual health examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland in February. The results showed that he was in “very good health overall”, although the politician’s weight had gone up four pounds from 239 in 2020 to 243 (110 kg) this year.
As mentioned earlier, during his presidency health experts voiced concern about the politician’s diet, which often consisted of Big Macs and KFC chicken wings. Ex-White House Doctor Ronny Jackson once claimed that staff had to hide vegetables in POTUS’ food to make it healthier.
Earlier this year, another former adviser told the media that since leaving office, Donald Trump has given up many unhealthy habits.

"He was eating all those M&M's on [Air Force One] all the time. He's a big man with a big frame, and he's lost a lot of weight. I can't tell you how much, but it's a lot. You can see it in his suits", the adviser said, adding that Trump looked happier, healthier and svelte.

Rumours about the former Republican president’s health have been going around for quite some time, and intensified after he contracted the coronavirus. The politician himself has signalled that despite his age, he is willing to continue his career in politics, although he admitted that health issues could prevent him from doing so.
1112000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
15:57 GMTPolitical Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
15:43 GMTEnd of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
15:34 GMTBorrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse
15:22 GMTMake My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
15:13 GMTGerman Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says
13:57 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Surrenders to Court After Being Accused of Murder, Claims He's Innocent
13:40 GMTMerck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill