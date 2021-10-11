Make My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'

Jason Miller, an ex-senior adviser to Donald Trump, has revealed a secret that helped the former president of the United States lose weight. Last month, a photo went viral showing the Republican looking slim, with reports suggesting that he lost 15 pounds (nearly seven kg) since April.In an interview with GB News, Jason Miller was asked to reveal Trump’s secret. The former adviser said the following:The remark prompted a wave of sarcastic comments on social media.Many netizens accused Trump of failing to take responsibility for his actions…Others defended the White House chefs and noted that it was Trump’s love for fast food that led to his weight gain.Many contended that the weight loss came as a result of depression or illness.Still others simply joked about the issue.The former president underwent an annual health examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland in February. The results showed that he was in “very good health overall”, although the politician’s weight had gone up four pounds from 239 in 2020 to 243 (110 kg) this year. As mentioned earlier, during his presidency health experts voiced concern about the politician’s diet, which often consisted of Big Macs and KFC chicken wings. Ex-White House Doctor Ronny Jackson once claimed that staff had to hide vegetables in POTUS’ food to make it healthier.Earlier this year, another former adviser told the media that since leaving office, Donald Trump has given up many unhealthy habits. Rumours about the former Republican president’s health have been going around for quite some time, and intensified after he contracted the coronavirus. The politician himself has signalled that despite his age, he is willing to continue his career in politics, although he admitted that health issues could prevent him from doing so.
