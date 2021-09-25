'Things Happen': Trump Says 'Bad Call' From Doctor Would Possibly Prevent 2024 Election Run

Former US President Donald Trump recently revealed that a "bad call" from his physician would be reason enough for him to not toss his name into the pool of presidential contenders in the 2024 election.The one-term president's remarks came during a late Friday speaking opportunity on "The Water Cooler" podcast with host David Brody. The segment saw Trump touch on a variety of subjects, from his 2024 prospects to his efforts against the House select committee investigating the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.Trump grabbed the attention of the viewers the moment he noted that his 2024 bid - should he decide to move forward with it - could not occur if his personal physician indicates the former president's health isn't up to the task.Trump, 75, is one of the older presidents to serve to date. He was considered the oldest commander-in-chief until his successor clinched the Oval Office at 78 years old.However, that's not to say he isn't healthy enough to take another jab at the presidency.One of Trump's last physical exams reportedly indicated that he was mostly "healthy," and that he had managed to lower his cholesterol levels. Now away from the constant pressure brought on by the White House, it's anyone's guess whether his health has improved.In regards to the 2024 election, Trump said that while he knows what he's "gonna do," he isn't willing to spill the beans just yet due to "campaign finance laws."A recent poll indicated that just 51% of polled Republicans believe the party would have a better shot at regaining the White House with Trump as its official nominee in the 2024 election cycle. The remaining 49% agreed that another individual is preferred for the post.
Since his departure from the White House, former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of jumping into the 2024 presidential election pool. He has yet to give a definitive answer, however, effectively leaving many of his supporters on the sidelines.
Former US President Donald Trump recently revealed that a "bad call" from his physician would be reason enough for him to not toss his name into the pool of presidential contenders in the 2024 election.
The one-term president's remarks came during a late Friday speaking opportunity on "The Water Cooler" podcast with host David Brody. The segment saw Trump touch on a variety of subjects, from his 2024 prospects to his efforts against the House select committee investigating the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.
Trump grabbed the attention of the viewers the moment he noted that his 2024 bid - should he decide to move forward with it - could not occur if his personal physician indicates the former president's health isn't up to the task.
"Well, I don't — I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?" Trump told Brody. "Things happen. Through God, they happen."
"But I feel so good," he added.
Trump, 75, is one of the older presidents to serve to date. He was considered the oldest commander-in-chief until his successor clinched the Oval Office at 78 years old.
However, that's not to say he isn't healthy enough to take another jab at the presidency.
One of Trump's last physical exams reportedly indicated that he was mostly "healthy," and that he had managed to lower his cholesterol levels. Now away from the constant pressure brought on by the White House, it's anyone's guess whether his health has improved.
In regards to the 2024 election, Trump said that while he knows what he's "gonna do," he isn't willing to spill the beans just yet due to "campaign finance laws."
"I think you are gonna be happy, let me put it that way," he told a group of first responders when asked during an event marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks whether he would seek another term in the White House.
A recent poll indicated that just 51% of polled Republicans believe the party would have a better shot at regaining the White House with Trump as its official nominee in the 2024 election cycle. The remaining 49% agreed that another individual is preferred for the post.