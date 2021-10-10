https://sputniknews.com/20211010/trump-called-general-milley-nut-job-over-proposal-to-leave-military-equipment-in-afghanistan-1089812979.html

Trump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan

Ex-US President Donald Trump has claimed that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley proposed he withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, while leaving most of the nation's expensive military equipment behind – something that the Biden administration did in August 2021. Trump added while apeaking at a rally in Iowa that he immediately dismissed the idea and criticised Milley for even coming up with it.The former president added that it was "one of the many times I realised [Milley] was stupid". Trump went on to suggest that the general later presented the same idea that it was "cheaper to leave the equipment than take it out" to President Joe Biden, who apparently failed to call it out as "crazy".In his tirade against Milley and other "TV generals", as Trump called them without bringing up any names, the ex-POTUS compared the top military brass with WWII-era general George S. Patton.Trump has repeatedly criticised the actions and decisions of Mark Milley, even more since a recent tell-all book claimed that the general feared the Republican president would try to stage a coup to stay in power. According to the book, Milley had various contingency plans for several scenarios of a possible power grab by Trump that would assure he wouldn't get any military support.Trump dismissed any allegations he sought to seize power by force even though he continues to insist that the election was stolen from him in 2020. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

