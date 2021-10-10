Registration was successful!
Trump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan
Ex-US President Donald Trump has claimed that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley proposed he withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, while leaving most of the nation's expensive military equipment behind – something that the Biden administration did in August 2021. Trump added while apeaking at a rally in Iowa that he immediately dismissed the idea and criticised Milley for even coming up with it.The former president added that it was "one of the many times I realised [Milley] was stupid". Trump went on to suggest that the general later presented the same idea that it was "cheaper to leave the equipment than take it out" to President Joe Biden, who apparently failed to call it out as "crazy".In his tirade against Milley and other "TV generals", as Trump called them without bringing up any names, the ex-POTUS compared the top military brass with WWII-era general George S. Patton.Trump has repeatedly criticised the actions and decisions of Mark Milley, even more since a recent tell-all book claimed that the general feared the Republican president would try to stage a coup to stay in power. According to the book, Milley had various contingency plans for several scenarios of a possible power grab by Trump that would assure he wouldn't get any military support.Trump dismissed any allegations he sought to seize power by force even though he continues to insist that the election was stolen from him in 2020. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
Trump Called General Milley 'Nut Job' Over Proposal to Leave Military Equipment in Afghanistan

13:23 GMT 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The former US president has repeatedly condemned his successor for mishandling the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Trump claimed that he would have handled the process better and would definitely not leave US military equipment worth billions of dollars with the Taliban.*
Ex-US President Donald Trump has claimed that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley proposed he withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, while leaving most of the nation's expensive military equipment behind – something that the Biden administration did in August 2021. Trump added while apeaking at a rally in Iowa that he immediately dismissed the idea and criticised Milley for even coming up with it.

"So when Milley told me that I said: 'What are you? A nut job? Are you stupid?'"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
The former president added that it was "one of the many times I realised [Milley] was stupid". Trump went on to suggest that the general later presented the same idea that it was "cheaper to leave the equipment than take it out" to President Joe Biden, who apparently failed to call it out as "crazy".
In his tirade against Milley and other "TV generals", as Trump called them without bringing up any names, the ex-POTUS compared the top military brass with WWII-era general George S. Patton.
"Do you think George Patton would have left early out of Afghanistan? Do you think he would have left dead soldiers for no reason whatsoever. Do you think he would have left $85 billion dollars worth of the best equipment?"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
Trump has repeatedly criticised the actions and decisions of Mark Milley, even more since a recent tell-all book claimed that the general feared the Republican president would try to stage a coup to stay in power. According to the book, Milley had various contingency plans for several scenarios of a possible power grab by Trump that would assure he wouldn't get any military support.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2021
'His Reichstag Moment': Mark Milley Reportedly Feared Trump Might Attack Iran to Stay in Power
16 July, 12:39 GMT
Trump dismissed any allegations he sought to seize power by force even though he continues to insist that the election was stolen from him in 2020. He has so far failed to prove these claims in court.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
