Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/india-china-make-another-attempt-to-defuse-border-tensions-1089805200.html
India, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions
India, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions
Both India and China have made major deployments of troops to areas along their 3,488 km border. Troops from the two countries engaged in a series of... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T09:02+0000
2021-10-10T09:02+0000
india
china
border tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105285/32/1052853252_0:26:3000:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_dcc623dbc77d5e24817a51e97d1823c9.jpg
India and China are set to hold their 13th round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing military stand-off between the two countries. The talks are scheduled to be held at Moldo (Chushul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control and are likely to focus on a resolution of the friction point at Hot Springs in the Ladakh sector.The top-level military dialogue is being held amid reports that earlier this month, Indian soldiers engaged in a tense standoff with Chinese troops who had transgressed in Arunachal Pradesh state across the Line of Actual Control. There have been 12 rounds of military commander-level talks between June 2020 and August 2021, with the disengagement of troops and equipment having been completed both north and south of Pangong Tso and the Gogra Heights. However, talks are yet to be held on the disputed Hot Springs, Demchok, and Depsang Plains.On 9 October, Indian Army General M.M. Naravane voiced concerns about the ongoing large-scale Chinese troop build-up."To sustain that kind of build-up there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," the Army Chief said on Saturday while speaking at India Today Conclave in New Delhi.Tensions between the armies of the two countries escalated to an unprecedented level in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and four members of the People's Liberation Army were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. The two sides have opened several channels to ease the tensions along the border. However, a deadlock persists over a range of issues.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/india-ready-to-meet-any-eventuality-as-china-boosts-troops-along-disputed-border-army-chief-says-1089621483.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105285/32/1052853252_482:0:2767:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_12a31602d0284a582c7b62209849c26e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, china, border tensions

India, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions

09:02 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anupam NathIndian army soldiers patrol at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
Indian army soldiers patrol at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Both India and China have made major deployments of troops to areas along their 3,488 km border. Troops from the two countries engaged in a series of skirmishes beginning in May last year that led to casualties on both sides. Since then, tensions have mounted between the two, with each side accusing the other of violating bilateral pacts.
India and China are set to hold their 13th round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing military stand-off between the two countries.
The talks are scheduled to be held at Moldo (Chushul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control and are likely to focus on a resolution of the friction point at Hot Springs in the Ladakh sector.
The top-level military dialogue is being held amid reports that earlier this month, Indian soldiers engaged in a tense standoff with Chinese troops who had transgressed in Arunachal Pradesh state across the Line of Actual Control.
There have been 12 rounds of military commander-level talks between June 2020 and August 2021, with the disengagement of troops and equipment having been completed both north and south of Pangong Tso and the Gogra Heights. However, talks are yet to be held on the disputed Hot Springs, Demchok, and Depsang Plains.
Indian army commandos patrol on a ridge during a jungle survival training session at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, 38 miles north of Aizawal, capital of the northeastern India state of Mizoram, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
India Ready to 'Meet Any Eventuality' as China Boosts Troops Along Disputed Border, Army Chief Says
3 October, 10:54 GMT
On 9 October, Indian Army General M.M. Naravane voiced concerns about the ongoing large-scale Chinese troop build-up.
"To sustain that kind of build-up there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," the Army Chief said on Saturday while speaking at India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

"So, it means they [People's Liberation Army] are there to stay. But if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too. The build-up and infrastructure development on our side is as good as what the PLA has done", Gen. Naravane added.

Tensions between the armies of the two countries escalated to an unprecedented level in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and four members of the People's Liberation Army were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. The two sides have opened several channels to ease the tensions along the border. However, a deadlock persists over a range of issues.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:33 GMTDeadly Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen, Report Suggests
09:29 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Breaks Two International and One European Record in Single Game
09:29 GMTBlast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire
09:02 GMTIndia, China Make Another Attempt to Defuse Border Tensions
08:42 GMTFears of UK-EU Trade War Grow as Brexit Minister Expected to Reject Brussels' Offers on NI Protocol
08:09 GMTTehran Accumulates More Than 120 kg of 20% Enriched Uranium
07:01 GMTAt Least 16 Killed as Light-Engine Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Menzelinsk, Russia
06:48 GMTFather of Pakistan's Nuclear Programme Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest
06:44 GMTPlane With Bolivian Health Ministry Staff Crashes in North Killing 6 People, President Says
06:32 GMTTyson Fury Retains WBC Heavyweight Title With 11th Round Knockout of Deontay Wilder
06:16 GMTChina Decries 'Failed and Pitiful' Ex-Australian PM for Anti-Beijing Speech in Taiwan
05:52 GMTTaiwan Vows It Won’t Bow to China’s Pressure After Beijing Reiterates ‘Reunification’ Push
05:51 GMTRussia to Complete Over Dozen Angara-A5 Rocket Launches By 2027 - Reports
05:42 GMTUS to See Drop in COVID-19 Deaths This Winter, Fauci Says
04:30 GMTClose Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play
04:00 GMTIndia Nowhere Near China in Space Deterrence, But Can't Lose Focus: Experts
03:43 GMTWorld's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols
01:50 GMTSen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report
01:36 GMTMorgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
01:00 GMTTrump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’