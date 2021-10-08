Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/indian-army-detains-chinese-troops-as-pla-tried-to-damage-bunkers-in-arunachal-sector-report-says-1089757629.html
Indian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
Indian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
Last Week, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that incidents at the border with China will continue to occur "as long as the boundary is not... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T11:32+0000
2021-10-08T11:33+0000
pla
ladakh region
china
india
indian foreign ministry
indian army
arunachal pradesh
indian defence ministry
people's liberation army (pla) navy
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080399240_0:1:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9c5495742759b0a3bc363d13921cad.jpg
Around 200 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops came face-to-face with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near Yangtse in the Tawang Sector last week during a patrol, News18.com reported on Friday, citing government sources.Describing it as "routine business", sources told the web-site that the incident had taken place last week as China's soldiers crossed India's line of perception of the LAC during a patrol and tried to destroy unoccupied bunkers in the area.The physical engagement reportedly lasted for a few hours before disengagement, but there was no damage to infrastructure.According to News18, a "few Chinese soldiers" were temporarily detained during the physical engagement but were later released after the matter was resolved at the local commanders' level. China has yet to comment on the report.Over the last few weeks, Chinese troops reportedly transgressed the border in areas such as Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh.On 30 September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said incidents would continue to occur due to differences in perception of the LAC. Later, after reviewing the security preparedness in Eastern Ladakh for two days, the Army chief said "considerable numbers" of deployment all across the northern front by China remained a "matter of concern for India". The military commanders of the two armies are expected to meet in the second week of October to discuss the disengagement process in several areas such as Depsang plains and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh. On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects an early resolution of the remaining border issues along the line of control in Eastern Ladakh. June last year, a violent face-off broke out between two armies in the Galwan Valley over infrastructure development in which 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese troops were killed.
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/india-set-to-take-delivery-of-s-400-order-by-december-as-china-plants-air-force-at-lac-iaf-chief-1089679201.html
ladakh region
china
india
arunachal pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080399240_150:0:1051:676_1920x0_80_0_0_68400178f14353d0f2515a4419a978eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pla, ladakh region, china, india, indian foreign ministry, indian army, arunachal pradesh, indian defence ministry, people's liberation army (pla) navy, india

Indian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says

11:32 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 08.10.2021)
© Photo : PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh)/twitterIndian Army handed over 13 Yaks to China on 07 Sep that had strayed across LAC on 31 Aug in East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks to China on 07 Sep that had strayed across LAC on 31 Aug in East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© Photo : PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh)/twitter
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Last Week, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that incidents at the border with China will continue to occur "as long as the boundary is not settled". India maintains the Line of Actual Control — a loosely demarcated boundary with China, measuring 3,488 km long, while Beijing considers it only 2,000 km long.
Around 200 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops came face-to-face with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near Yangtse in the Tawang Sector last week during a patrol, News18.com reported on Friday, citing government sources.
Describing it as "routine business", sources told the web-site that the incident had taken place last week as China's soldiers crossed India's line of perception of the LAC during a patrol and tried to destroy unoccupied bunkers in the area.

"This is routine business whenever patrols meet wherever there's differing perceptions on LAC. Both sides patrol. Just that in this instance, the patrols happened to meet," sources reportedly said.

The physical engagement reportedly lasted for a few hours before disengagement, but there was no damage to infrastructure.
Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
India Set to Take Delivery of S-400 Order by December As China Plants Air Force At LAC: IAF Chief
5 October, 16:18 GMT
According to News18, a "few Chinese soldiers" were temporarily detained during the physical engagement but were later released after the matter was resolved at the local commanders' level.
China has yet to comment on the report.
Over the last few weeks, Chinese troops reportedly transgressed the border in areas such as Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh.
On 30 September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said incidents would continue to occur due to differences in perception of the LAC. Later, after reviewing the security preparedness in Eastern Ladakh for two days, the Army chief said "considerable numbers" of deployment all across the northern front by China remained a "matter of concern for India".

"Based on whatever inputs we get, we are also carrying out matching development both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops that are needed to counter any threat."

General Manoj Mukund Naravane - Sputnik International
Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane
Indian Army Chief
The military commanders of the two armies are expected to meet in the second week of October to discuss the disengagement process in several areas such as Depsang plains and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh.
On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects an early resolution of the remaining border issues along the line of control in Eastern Ladakh.
June last year, a violent face-off broke out between two armies in the Galwan Valley over infrastructure development in which 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese troops were killed.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover
11:32 GMTIndian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
11:30 GMTPakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
11:28 GMTIndian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
11:25 GMTConfusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
11:13 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
10:47 GMTEU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal
10:45 GMTRussia’s Space Chief Warns Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Hijack Cruise Missiles Mid-Flight
10:03 GMTUp to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
09:58 GMTKremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon
09:02 GMT2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
08:56 GMTUK Gov’t Accused of 'Disgraceful Cover-Up' of 2016 Report Warning of Pandemic Response Shortcomings
08:47 GMTUK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines
08:43 GMTPart of Residential Building Collapses in Georgia’s Batumi, Reports Say
08:30 GMTFrench Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack Against EU
08:07 GMTNo Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
07:51 GMTOutrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria
07:41 GMTChina Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters