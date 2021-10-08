https://sputniknews.com/20211008/indian-army-detains-chinese-troops-as-pla-tried-to-damage-bunkers-in-arunachal-sector-report-says-1089757629.html
Last Week, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that incidents at the border with China will continue to occur "as long as the boundary is not...
Around 200 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops came face-to-face with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near Yangtse in the Tawang Sector last week during a patrol, News18.com reported on Friday, citing government sources.Describing it as "routine business", sources told the web-site that the incident had taken place last week as China's soldiers crossed India's line of perception of the LAC during a patrol and tried to destroy unoccupied bunkers in the area.The physical engagement reportedly lasted for a few hours before disengagement, but there was no damage to infrastructure.According to News18, a "few Chinese soldiers" were temporarily detained during the physical engagement but were later released after the matter was resolved at the local commanders' level. China has yet to comment on the report.Over the last few weeks, Chinese troops reportedly transgressed the border in areas such as Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh.On 30 September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said incidents would continue to occur due to differences in perception of the LAC. Later, after reviewing the security preparedness in Eastern Ladakh for two days, the Army chief said "considerable numbers" of deployment all across the northern front by China remained a "matter of concern for India". The military commanders of the two armies are expected to meet in the second week of October to discuss the disengagement process in several areas such as Depsang plains and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh. On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects an early resolution of the remaining border issues along the line of control in Eastern Ladakh. June last year, a violent face-off broke out between two armies in the Galwan Valley over infrastructure development in which 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese troops were killed.
11:32 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 08.10.2021)
Last Week, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that incidents at the border with China will continue to occur "as long as the boundary is not settled". India maintains the Line of Actual Control — a loosely demarcated boundary with China, measuring 3,488 km long, while Beijing considers it only 2,000 km long.
Around 200 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops came face-to-face with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near Yangtse in the Tawang Sector last week during a patrol, News18.com reported on Friday, citing government sources.
Describing it as "routine business", sources told the web-site that the incident had taken place last week as China's soldiers crossed India's line of perception of the LAC during a patrol and tried to destroy unoccupied bunkers in the area.
"This is routine business whenever patrols meet wherever there's differing perceptions on LAC. Both sides patrol. Just that in this instance, the patrols happened to meet," sources reportedly said.
The physical engagement reportedly lasted for a few hours before disengagement, but there was no damage to infrastructure.
According to News18, a "few Chinese soldiers" were temporarily detained during the physical engagement but were later released after the matter was resolved at the local commanders' level.
China has yet to comment on the report.
Over the last few weeks, Chinese troops reportedly transgressed the border in areas such as Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh.
On 30 September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said incidents would continue to occur due to differences in perception of the LAC
. Later, after reviewing the security preparedness in Eastern Ladakh for two days, the Army chief said "considerable numbers" of deployment all across the northern front by China remained a "matter of concern for India".
"Based on whatever inputs we get, we are also carrying out matching development both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops that are needed to counter any threat."
Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane
Indian Army Chief
The military commanders of the two armies are expected to meet in the second week of October to discuss the disengagement process in several areas such as Depsang plains and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh.
On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects an early resolution of the remaining border issues along the line of control in Eastern Ladakh.
June last year, a violent face-off broke out between two armies in the Galwan Valley over infrastructure development in which 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese troops were killed
.