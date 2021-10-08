https://sputniknews.com/20211008/indian-army-detains-chinese-troops-as-pla-tried-to-damage-bunkers-in-arunachal-sector-report-says-1089757629.html

Indian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says

Indian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says

Last Week, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that incidents at the border with China will continue to occur "as long as the boundary is not... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T11:32+0000

2021-10-08T11:32+0000

2021-10-08T11:33+0000

pla

ladakh region

china

india

indian foreign ministry

indian army

arunachal pradesh

indian defence ministry

people's liberation army (pla) navy

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080399240_0:1:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9c5495742759b0a3bc363d13921cad.jpg

Around 200 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops came face-to-face with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near Yangtse in the Tawang Sector last week during a patrol, News18.com reported on Friday, citing government sources.Describing it as "routine business", sources told the web-site that the incident had taken place last week as China's soldiers crossed India's line of perception of the LAC during a patrol and tried to destroy unoccupied bunkers in the area.The physical engagement reportedly lasted for a few hours before disengagement, but there was no damage to infrastructure.According to News18, a "few Chinese soldiers" were temporarily detained during the physical engagement but were later released after the matter was resolved at the local commanders' level. China has yet to comment on the report.Over the last few weeks, Chinese troops reportedly transgressed the border in areas such as Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh.On 30 September, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said incidents would continue to occur due to differences in perception of the LAC. Later, after reviewing the security preparedness in Eastern Ladakh for two days, the Army chief said "considerable numbers" of deployment all across the northern front by China remained a "matter of concern for India". The military commanders of the two armies are expected to meet in the second week of October to discuss the disengagement process in several areas such as Depsang plains and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh. On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects an early resolution of the remaining border issues along the line of control in Eastern Ladakh. June last year, a violent face-off broke out between two armies in the Galwan Valley over infrastructure development in which 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese troops were killed.

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/india-set-to-take-delivery-of-s-400-order-by-december-as-china-plants-air-force-at-lac-iaf-chief-1089679201.html

ladakh region

china

india

arunachal pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pla, ladakh region, china, india, indian foreign ministry, indian army, arunachal pradesh, indian defence ministry, people's liberation army (pla) navy, india