Indian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border

India and China have engaged in face offs and skirmishes along the border since May 2020. So far, there have been 12 rounds of military commander-level talks... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

Indian Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government over reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in the northern state of Uttarakhand.He also questioned Modi's silence, saying Indians should not be kept in the dark. Last week, the Indian daily Economic Times reported that more than 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and 55 horses crossed into India over the disputed 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC). The incident took place on 30 August as Chinese soldiers crossed the Tun Jun La pass in India and damaged a bridge.However, the Indian security official said that the incident did not result in a face off as the PLA soldiers turned back before they could be confronted.

