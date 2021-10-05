https://sputniknews.com/20211005/indian-parliamentarian-questions-modi-govts-silence-over-chinese-troops-crossing-border--1089678378.html
Indian Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government over reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in the northern state of Uttarakhand.He also questioned Modi's silence, saying Indians should not be kept in the dark. Last week, the Indian daily Economic Times reported that more than 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and 55 horses crossed into India over the disputed 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC). The incident took place on 30 August as Chinese soldiers crossed the Tun Jun La pass in India and damaged a bridge.However, the Indian security official said that the incident did not result in a face off as the PLA soldiers turned back before they could be confronted.
Indian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border
India and China have engaged in face offs and skirmishes along the border since May 2020. So far, there have been 12 rounds of military commander-level talks between June 2020 and August 2021, with the disengagement of troops and equipment happening both north and south of Pangong Tso (lake) and the Gogra Heights.
Indian Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi
on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government over reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
In a series of tweets, Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, said: “Chinese troops came inside Uttarakhand. They are in large numbers all over the border. They have not vacated the intrusions at some places in Ladakh. They are building military infrastructure.”
He also questioned Modi's silence, saying Indians should not be kept in the dark.
Last week, the Indian daily Economic Times reported that more than 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers
and 55 horses crossed into India over the disputed 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The incident took place on 30 August as Chinese soldiers crossed the Tun Jun La pass in India and damaged a bridge.
However, the Indian security official said that the incident did not result in a face off as the PLA soldiers turned back before they could be confronted.