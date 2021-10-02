https://sputniknews.com/20211002/border-residents-in-indias-ladakh-demand-safe-shelter-as-face-offs-with-china-worsen-1089549939.html

Border Residents in India's Ladakh Demand Safe Shelter as Faceoffs With China Worsen

Border Residents in India's Ladakh Demand Safe Shelter as Faceoffs With China Worsen

India and China have been accusing each other of escalating border tensions by encroaching on each other's territory in the western sector of the Line of... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T08:09+0000

2021-10-02T08:09+0000

2021-10-02T08:36+0000

pla

xi jinping

narendra modi

ladakh region

china

india

indian army

people's liberation army (pla) navy

india

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089548634_0:96:1024:672_1920x0_80_0_0_94ade4b4e5b463dffb857cc3916d1c91.jpg

Residents of Chushul, a border village located south of Pangong Tso - the epicentre of a violent clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in 2020 - have contradicted claims made by the Indian government that it did not cede land to China. People in Chushul also said that China did not follow a disengagement agreement reached between the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army in August of this year, either in letter or spirit. The LAC with China runs 5 miles east of Chushul.Stanzin has joined several other public representatives of border villages in Ladakh in putting before the Indian government a demand for land in Leh, more than 200km from Chushul - something they never imagined having to do before the continuing standoff between the armies of India and China."Last year, the situation was scary as we had to leave our villages and were living in the open for some time. The army said they would construct personal bunkers in each house as we see in the villages along the border with Pakistan", Stanzin added.New Delhi has built 18,460 individual and community bunkers to protect the border residents of Jammu and Kashmir from shelling during tensions between India and Pakistan.Another councillor from a nearby area, who does not wish to be named, claimed that the Chinese presence increases daily with additional military assets. "As public representatives we receive complaints from villagers that the army stopped them from going to areas that were easy for them to get to a few months back", the councillor said.Public representatives claimed that India has lost a considerable amount of land after disengagement as the military commanders of the two armies agreed to create a buffer zone in Gogra. "A buffer or disputed zone has been created on our land, and the Chinese have not lost access to their areas", Stanzin underlined.The public representative has provided details about the areas where India lost access, and Gogra is one of them. During the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China held on 31 July 2021 at Chushul Moldo, it was agreed that a buffer zone be created where no patrolling will take place for the foreseeable future by either India or China.Villagers also expressed anger before government officials on several times, including during the visit of parliamentary panel members in September over the lack of developmental works.“The Chinese have been building a road at the rate of one kilometre a day whereas it takes us years to complete 30km to 40km of roads in our area," Stanzin said. "The 95km-long road from Tangtse Harong to Chushul has been under construction since 2012. People expect fast-paced counter-development from our side as well,” he emphasised.Indian news agency PTI reported that China has put modular container-based accommodation for its troops in at least eight places near Tashigong, Manza, Hot Springs, and Churup, among others, “in reflection of simmering tensions between the two sides in the region”. The Indian army has also deployed more sophisticated artillery to the LAC with China in eastern Ladakh. The tensions between the two armies escalated to an unprecedented level in June 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers and four members of the People's Liberation Army were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. The two sides have opened several channels to ease the tensions along the border. Still, deadlock persists over a range of issues, including accusations by each side about encroachment on land made by the other.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/india-keeping-all-options-open-as-china-could-share-nuke-submarines-with-pakistan-says-navy-veteran-1089178775.html

ladakh region

china

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pla, xi jinping, narendra modi, ladakh region, china, india, indian army, people's liberation army (pla) navy, india, news