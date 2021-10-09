https://sputniknews.com/20211009/playtime-joe-biden-spotted-having-fun-with-yo-yo-aides-kids-before-departing-for-delaware-1089793669.html

Playtime? Joe Biden Spotted Having Fun With Yo-Yo, Aides' Kids Before Departing For Delaware

The US president appears to carefully maintain his work-private life balance, frequently visiting his home in Wilmington, Delaware even when his critics... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden was pictured in a touching scene surrounded by children of his top military aides and even playing with a yo-yo as he was giving the kids a tour of the Marine One helicopter before departing for Delaware on Friday.Biden, accompanied by his aides and the kids on the White House's South Lawn, is pictured in a navy blue suit with an old-school toy in his hand as he smiles at the children and escorts a boy and a girl to the presidential aircraft, holding them by the hands.Heart-warming photos from a very special tour given by the president himself emerged on social media. Notably, pictures appeared online at the same time, with photos showing how a certain briefcase, enabling Biden to authorise a nuclear strike at any point, is also being carried into the aircraft.Not everyone appeared to be touched by the playful footage, however, with some netizens sarcastically questioning whether the US president ever does "any work at all". Others recalled many of Biden's bizarre encounters with kids, including some where he happened to make inappropriate remarks or weirdly touch children - for which the president was dubbed "Creepy Joe" by some of his critics.Biden embarked on his traditional weekend trip to Wilmington, Delaware shortly after US lawmakers finally managed to find common ground on raising the US debt ceiling, preventing a potential default. This does not mean there is a silver lining to the squabbles between the Democrats and the Republicans, since Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has outlined in his recent letter to the president that he would not support a similar move again in December.The two major spending bills that make up the core of the president's "Build Back Better" agenda remain in legislative limbo, with the Democratic Party struggling to overcome its own disagreements over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and even larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set 31 October as the deadline for putting the infrastructure legislation on the floor for voting.In light of the abovementioned issues, Joe Biden, who is additionally seeing a dramatic downfall in his approval ratings, will apparently return to a lot of work after his weekend trip - his 24th getaway to Delaware during his presidential tenure.

