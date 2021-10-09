https://sputniknews.com/20211009/following-schumers-hysterics-mcconnell-pledges-no-help-with-next-debt-limit-hike-in-december-1089783198.html

Following Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December

Following Schumer's 'Hysterics', McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously accused Republicans of having “played a dangerous and risky partisan game“ after the GOP had twice blocked... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel has warned the Biden administration that the GOP will not increase the debt ceiling when the deadline comes on December 3, citing ”grave concerns” about another potential spending bill hurting Americans and "helping" China.In a letter to President Joe Biden, McConnell lambasted Schumer for his Thursday speech, calling it “so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him.” He accused the Democrat of ”angry incompetence,” as he failed to do “one of his most basic governing duties.“The US Senate voted along party lines on Thursday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3. The move came as the Treasury warned it could run out of money by October 18.11 Senate Republicans helped break the filibuster by voting in favor of the temporary hike to avert a potential default.Though Schumer's "enthusiastic" speech could not affect what had already happened, it was apparently too much for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who could be seen holding his head in his hands as Schumer spoke before walking out of the Senate chamber in disgust.Manchin later criticized Schumer for what McConnell called a "rant" on the Senate floor.GOP lawmakers have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling.If McConnell is serious about what he said in the letter, Democrats will be left with two options in December: either agree to a reconciliation process or gut the filibuster.

