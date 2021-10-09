Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/following-schumers-hysterics-mcconnell-pledges-no-help-with-next-debt-limit-hike-in-december-1089783198.html
Following Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December
Following Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously accused Republicans of having “played a dangerous and risky partisan game“ after the GOP had twice blocked... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T01:50+0000
2021-10-09T01:56+0000
joe biden
mitch mcconnell
us
us budget
republicans
democrats
us senators
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089783161_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4faa5c0143b7fcf943b020e902ee9232.jpg
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel has warned the Biden administration that the GOP will not increase the debt ceiling when the deadline comes on December 3, citing ”grave concerns” about another potential spending bill hurting Americans and "helping" China.In a letter to President Joe Biden, McConnell lambasted Schumer for his Thursday speech, calling it “so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him.” He accused the Democrat of ”angry incompetence,” as he failed to do “one of his most basic governing duties.“The US Senate voted along party lines on Thursday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3. The move came as the Treasury warned it could run out of money by October 18.11 Senate Republicans helped break the filibuster by voting in favor of the temporary hike to avert a potential default.Though Schumer's "enthusiastic" speech could not affect what had already happened, it was apparently too much for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who could be seen holding his head in his hands as Schumer spoke before walking out of the Senate chamber in disgust.Manchin later criticized Schumer for what McConnell called a "rant" on the Senate floor.GOP lawmakers have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling.If McConnell is serious about what he said in the letter, Democrats will be left with two options in December: either agree to a reconciliation process or gut the filibuster.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089783161_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c227669aee288d7b79708d80a84411cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, mitch mcconnell, us, us budget, republicans, democrats, us senators, debt ceiling

Following Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December

01:50 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 01:56 GMT 09.10.2021)
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTSThe U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously accused Republicans of having “played a dangerous and risky partisan game“ after the GOP had twice blocked previous votes on raising the debt ceiling.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel has warned the Biden administration that the GOP will not increase the debt ceiling when the deadline comes on December 3, citing ”grave concerns” about another potential spending bill hurting Americans and "helping" China.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, McConnell lambasted Schumer for his Thursday speech, calling it “so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him.” He accused the Democrat of ”angry incompetence,” as he failed to do “one of his most basic governing duties.“

“This childish behavior only further alienated the Republican members who helped facilitate this short-term patch,” McConnell wrote. I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis.

The US Senate voted along party lines on Thursday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3. The move came as the Treasury warned it could run out of money by October 18.
11 Senate Republicans helped break the filibuster by voting in favor of the temporary hike to avert a potential default.

“I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work,” Schumer commented on the vote, adding that “despite immense opposition from Leader McConnell and members of his conference, our [Democratic] caucus held together, and we have pulled our country back from the cliff’s edge that Republicans tried to push us over.”

Though Schumer's "enthusiastic" speech could not affect what had already happened, it was apparently too much for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who could be seen holding his head in his hands as Schumer spoke before walking out of the Senate chamber in disgust.
Manchin later criticized Schumer for what McConnell called a "rant" on the Senate floor.
“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time,” the senator told reporters. “We have to de-weaponize. You can’t be playing politics. None of us can — on both sides. Civility is gone.”
GOP lawmakers have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling.
If McConnell is serious about what he said in the letter, Democrats will be left with two options in December: either agree to a reconciliation process or gut the filibuster.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTFollowing Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December
01:37 GMTPsaki Defends Biden's Low Approval Ratings by Blaming COVID-19, Unvaccinated Americans
01:31 GMTJurgen Klopp: Turning Six-Years at Liverpool Into a Lifetime of Memories
01:05 GMTBeijing, Moscow Urge UN Make 'Mobile Biomedical Teams', Probe US Biolabs for BWC Treaty Compliance
00:46 GMTScientists ‘Create’ World's Coldest Temperature Inside Lab
Yesterday'A Nice Break From Everything': Two Men Rescued After Drifting in Open Sea for 29 Days - Report
YesterdayUS to Meet Taliban Officials in Doha This Weekend, Will Not Legitimize Group - Reports
Yesterday‘That’s Progress’: Month After Federal Unemployment Program Ended Was Worst for Job Growth of 2021
YesterdayTrump Says New York Property Taxes Exceed His Park Avenue Retail Property Value
YesterdayBiden Authorizes New Refugee Cap of 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2022, Sets Regional Limits
YesterdayTop 10 Halloween Movies
YesterdayRussia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says
YesterdaySuspected Nazi Camp Guard Dies Aged 96 in Bavaria
YesterdayUS to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
YesterdayUS Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet
YesterdayCalifornia Becomes First US State to Prohibit Mid-Intercourse Condom Removal Known as 'Stealthing'
YesterdayTrump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'
YesterdayJanuary 6 Panel Says Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows to Testify, Bannon Refuses
YesterdayUS Stocks Drop But Eke Out Weekly Gain After Mixed Jobs Report for September
YesterdayMussolini's Granddaughter Gets Majority of Votes in Rome's Elections, Causes Uproar