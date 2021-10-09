Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/cruise-rave-party-raid-congress-politician-alleges-anti-drugs-bureau-let-bjp-leaders-relative-go-1089790463.html
Cruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
Cruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
On 2 October, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a high-profile rave party on board a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. They arrested Aryan Khan... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T13:09+0000
2021-10-09T13:09+0000
news
drug
celebrity scandal
shahrukh khan
celebrity gossip
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089716319_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_190ab1fd08511916c1e5953ae82600bd.jpg
The leader of the Indian Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik, said at a press conference on Saturday that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been wrongly framed in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Malik claimed that on the night of the raid on the Cordelia Cruises' Empress, the NCB had detained a total of 11 people in the case. However, they let go the alleged three main accused individuals in the affair - Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba, and Amir Furniturewala. Highlighting a possible political conspiracy in this high-profile matter, Malik said that one of the three people, Rishab Sachdeva, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj's brother-in-law. He claimed that Sachdeva, Gaba, and Furniturewala were released after the BJP leaders from Delhi and Maharashtra put pressure on the NCB. Malik took to social media and posted videos as evidence of his claims that Sachdeva, Gaba, and Furniturewala can be seen leaving the NCB office after their detention. Raising questions about the NCB and its investigation, Malik demanded a fair probe by Mumbai police, and said: "We want to know who called Sameer Wankhede (NCB Mumbai director) to let off these three people. Their phone records have to be checked". Malik also emphasised that the CCTV footage of the cruise and connected areas of this case should also be checked.Meanwhile, the NCB conducted a raid overnight on Friday at film producer Imtiaz Khatri's house and office. Khatri allegedly has connections with Aryan Khan and many Bollywood personalities and he has also been previously accused of supplying drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.Flashback to the CaseAfter getting a tip-off about a rave party on a cruise, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra. They were allegedly in possession of and consuming illegal drugs while on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa aboard the Cordelia Cruises' Empress. Although Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Aryan had simply been invited to the event by the party's organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary. On Friday, an Indian court rejected Aryan's bail plea for the second time and had sent all the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. The NCB has arrested 18 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship last week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089716319_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4adde5677b016ab4e8d080261e57290.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, drug, celebrity scandal, shahrukh khan, celebrity gossip, india

Cruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go

13:09 GMT 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (2L) is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (2L) is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 2 October, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a high-profile rave party on board a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. They arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others, for allegedly possessing and consuming illegal drugs, including cocaine, hashish, and MDMA.
The leader of the Indian Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik, said at a press conference on Saturday that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been wrongly framed in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Malik claimed that on the night of the raid on the Cordelia Cruises' Empress, the NCB had detained a total of 11 people in the case. However, they let go the alleged three main accused individuals in the affair - Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba, and Amir Furniturewala.
Highlighting a possible political conspiracy in this high-profile matter, Malik said that one of the three people, Rishab Sachdeva, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj's brother-in-law.
He claimed that Sachdeva, Gaba, and Furniturewala were released after the BJP leaders from Delhi and Maharashtra put pressure on the NCB.
Malik took to social media and posted videos as evidence of his claims that Sachdeva, Gaba, and Furniturewala can be seen leaving the NCB office after their detention.
Raising questions about the NCB and its investigation, Malik demanded a fair probe by Mumbai police, and said: "We want to know who called Sameer Wankhede (NCB Mumbai director) to let off these three people. Their phone records have to be checked".
Malik also emphasised that the CCTV footage of the cruise and connected areas of this case should also be checked.
Meanwhile, the NCB conducted a raid overnight on Friday at film producer Imtiaz Khatri's house and office. Khatri allegedly has connections with Aryan Khan and many Bollywood personalities and he has also been previously accused of supplying drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Flashback to the Case

After getting a tip-off about a rave party on a cruise, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra.
They were allegedly in possession of and consuming illegal drugs while on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa aboard the Cordelia Cruises' Empress.
Although Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that Aryan had simply been invited to the event by the party's organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary.
On Friday, an Indian court rejected Aryan's bail plea for the second time and had sent all the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
The NCB has arrested 18 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship last week.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan
12:42 GMTYellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
12:41 GMTEx-Bodyguard Claims He Has Evidence Fmr President Ghani Fled Afghanistan With 'Big Bags' of Money
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?
12:05 GMTRaging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
11:31 GMTComplete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
11:16 GMT6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
10:57 GMTUK National Space Strategy: Minister Wants Domestically-Made Satellites to Compete With US, China
10:53 GMTDead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo
10:21 GMTSix People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage, Reports Suggest
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88