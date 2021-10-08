Registration was successful!
Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
Bollywood has been rocked by yet another controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
An Indian court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for the second time. Aryan and seven of his friends were detained on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs while on a cruise to Goa on Cordelia Cruises' ship Empress.The raid took place off the coast of Mumbai. Pleading for Aryan's bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde told the court that his client comes from a respectable family, poses no flight risk and will not tamper with the evidence.However, the magistrate rejected the bail application, saying that it is not appropriate to reserve the order.On Thursday, the court remanded Aryan and all those accused for 14 days' judicial custody after it rejected NCB's plea to hold Aryan until 11 October for further interrogation. Aryan and the other accused were transferred on Friday to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, although the women among them them were sent to Byculla Jail. They have been reportedly kept in the quarantine cell.Flashback to the CaseAfter getting a tip-off about the cruise rave party, the NCB had raided it on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Although his lawyer Maneshinde claimed that Aryan had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary.So far, the NCB has arrested 18 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship last week.
Cruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends

16:26 GMT 08.10.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
Bollywood has been rocked by yet another controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs at a rave party held on 2 October on a cruise to Goa off the coast of Mumbai.
An Indian court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for the second time.
Aryan and seven of his friends were detained on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs while on a cruise to Goa on Cordelia Cruises' ship Empress.
The raid took place off the coast of Mumbai. Pleading for Aryan's bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde told the court that his client comes from a respectable family, poses no flight risk and will not tamper with the evidence.
However, the magistrate rejected the bail application, saying that it is not appropriate to reserve the order.
On Thursday, the court remanded Aryan and all those accused for 14 days' judicial custody after it rejected NCB's plea to hold Aryan until 11 October for further interrogation.

"No custodial interrogation is required as the NCB has been granted sufficient time and opportunity for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody," the court order reads.

Aryan and the other accused were transferred on Friday to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, although the women among them them were sent to Byculla Jail. They have been reportedly kept in the quarantine cell.

Flashback to the Case

After getting a tip-off about the cruise rave party, the NCB had raided it on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.
Although his lawyer Maneshinde claimed that Aryan had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary.
So far, the NCB has arrested 18 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship last week.
