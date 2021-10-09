https://sputniknews.com/20211009/aukus-to-become-key-platform-to-directly-challenge-china-in-indo-pacific-think-tank-suggests-1089795516.html

AUKUS to Become Key Platform to Directly Challenge China in Indo-Pacific, Think Tank Suggests

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The AUKUS defence alliance announced by Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom is primarily meant to become a key platform...

The alliance is, nevertheless, "more than a typical pooling of militaries, and hardware", the expert said, noting that the three-member states will invest heavily in research and development to "co-develop technologies and hardware, software of the future", including in artificial intelligence.Commenting on other objectives behind the AUKUS, Sachdev said that Washington is also seeking to sell its military hardware in the Indo-Pacific region to boost its domestic economy and create new jobs at home. Australia will become a big customer for US defence companies, while rising tensions in the region will prompt other nations, like Japan and South Korea, to buy more from the US.When asked why India, which also seeks to challenge China's dominance in the region, was not included in the alliance, the expert said that new Delhi had always been "reluctant to take on 'ally' status with any super-power", of which the US is well aware.The fact that India is left behind the alliance does not change anything for Washington, as it is still a good market for US defence companies — India will continue to invest in its defensive and offensive capabilities.Additionally, the creation of the AUKUS alliance is a good development for the Quad platform, another mechanism to contain China that includes India, the US, Japan and Australia, the expert said.The Quad, in the meantime, will be able to focus on other aspects, such as developing supply chains and technology cooperation.

See you in the ice the evil trickster Loki and his gigantic devils in the US, UK and Australia made their, "You sucker" (USUKA) alliance to threaten people who worked and saved. Guess if you are a usurping thief pretending to be King Odin you constantly thrash all the honest people who you subjewgate and rob. 1

