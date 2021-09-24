Registration was successful!
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
AUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
AUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The formation of Australia-UK-US security alliance (AUKUS) is perceived as an "insult to a NATO partner" and led to a "big loss of trust" in...
"And I don't know whether that loss [of trust] has been sufficiently outweighed by the supposed increase in regional security," Christoph Heusgen said.AUKUS was announced on 15 September. Australia made an unprecedented move by terminating a $66 billion submarine contract with France in favor of the new trilateral alliance. The initiative resulted in tensions between Paris and AUKUS members, with French ambassadors recalled from Washington and Canberra.The security alliance is similar to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in terms of Washington's actions, which "did not meet the expectations one had of the US government, which came into office with a promise to co-ordinate closely with allies," Heusgen added.Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to return the French ambassador to Washington after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden. The leaders also agreed to meet in late October to discuss ways to secure confidence in bilateral relations and restore mutual confidence.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/european-commission-yet-undecided-on-aukus-deal-response--1089314179.html
AUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says

10:18 GMT 24.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The formation of Australia-UK-US security alliance (AUKUS) is perceived as an "insult to a NATO partner" and led to a "big loss of trust" in the US government, a long-time former foreign policy adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Financial Times on 24 September.
"And I don't know whether that loss [of trust] has been sufficiently outweighed by the supposed increase in regional security," Christoph Heusgen said.
AUKUS was announced on 15 September. Australia made an unprecedented move by terminating a $66 billion submarine contract with France in favor of the new trilateral alliance. The initiative resulted in tensions between Paris and AUKUS members, with French ambassadors recalled from Washington and Canberra.
This handout picture taken on July 18, 2020 and released on October 20, 2020 by French shipbuilder Naval Group shows new French navy nuclear attack submarine Suffren, a Barracuda class, arriving at Toulon's naval base - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
AUKUS
European Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response
22 September, 18:46 GMT
The security alliance is similar to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in terms of Washington's actions, which "did not meet the expectations one had of the US government, which came into office with a promise to co-ordinate closely with allies," Heusgen added.
Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to return the French ambassador to Washington after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden. The leaders also agreed to meet in late October to discuss ways to secure confidence in bilateral relations and restore mutual confidence.
