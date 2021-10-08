https://sputniknews.com/20211008/eus-josep-borrell-says-australia-sought-best-protection-in-aukus-move-to-ditch-french-sub-deal-1089763726.html

EU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal

EU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal

After the AUKUS agreement promised Australia’s Navy US and UK assistance with technology for nuclear submarines, the contract for their construction replaced... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T10:47+0000

2021-10-08T10:47+0000

2021-10-08T10:47+0000

aukus

jean-yves le drian

australia

josep borrell

france

scott morrison

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082904354_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_83099e42230541d6f081d0a3527d96b2.jpg

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has acknowledged that Australia's decision to abandon an earlier diesel-electric submarine procurement contract with France as part of its new AUKUS security alliance with the US and UK was "rational".The statement appears to show the EU official adopting a more conciliatory stance on the issue. Earlier in September, Australia’s security pact with the US and Britain was described by the EU's top diplomat as showing that the European Union must develop its own defence and security strategies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.Speaking on 16 September to outline the EU’s new strategy for the Indo-Pacific region, Borrell had deplored the fact that he was not consulted on the agreement for Washington to help Canberra build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.The EU's chairman, Charles Michel, responded to the US accord with Australia and Britain as further demonstrating “the need for a common EU approach in a region of strategic interest." AUKUS Row Last month a transatlantic row was triggered after the security pact between Australia, the US and UK – AUKUS – was announced on 15 September. While allowing for greater sharing of intelligence, the trilateral deal offers Australia American and British technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, albeit not equipped with nuclear weapons. AUKUS, widely interpreted as targeted to offset China’s growing assertiveness in the contested South China Sea, angered France as it prompted Australia to cancel a multi-billion deal struck in 2016 for France to build 12 conventional submarines. Paris, which discovered about the new pact only hours ahead of the public announcement, felt jilted and deplored the move as a “stab in the back”. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers that "someone lied" regarding Australia's intention to ditch the sub contract immediately after joining the pact while continuing to assure Paris to the last moment that the agreement was still in place. "Something doesn't add up and we don't know what," he said.The head of the French defence contractor Naval Group, Pierre Eric Pommellet, also reiterated the company’s “astonishment and stupefaction” at being told the submarine contract with Australia was being torn up. In the wake of the announcement, France recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington. After it was first announced that the envoy to Washington would return to his post two seeks ago, Australia ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault is also now returning to Canberra to “help redefine the terms of our relationship with Australia”, stated Le Drian in front of a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday. ‘Clear Solidarity with France’ European Union officials had rallied around France amid the diplomatic row. The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that the bloc’s foreign ministers had “expressed clear solidarity with France” over the AUKUS deal, and suggested that the agreement’s “announcement ran counter to calls for greater cooperation with the European Union in the Indo-Pacific.” One top official warned that something appeared to be “broken” in the transatlantic alliance. As trade talks between Australia and the European Union, scheduled to start on 12 October, have also been postponed for a month, on Friday a spokespeople for the European Commission dismissed speculations that it was "punishing anybody". The decision would "allow us to prepare better", it was added. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected all accusations of blindsiding the French side over the sub deal. He insisted the French government "would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns" regarding the submarine procurement agreement .

australia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

jean-yves le drian, australia, josep borrell, france, scott morrison, uk