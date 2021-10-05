https://sputniknews.com/20211005/blinken-tells-macron-us-supports-european-defence-initiatives-in-first-talks-since-submarine-crisis-1089677863.html

Blinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis

Last month, Washington, London and Canberra announced the creation of a new security pact known as 'AUKUS', with the US and the UK promising Australia American... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured President Emmanuel Macron of France that Washington supports European security initiatives, with Macron in turn assuring the US top diplomat that regional security pacts should not come at the expense of the North Atlantic Alliance, a US official has told reporters.The 40-minute closed-door meeting Tuesday was the first face-to-face tet-a-tet of its kind between a senior US official and Macron following last month's spike in tensions over the AUKUS deal, which robbed Paris of a submarine contract with Australia worth tens of billions of dollars.A senior US State Department official told reporters after the meeting that Washington and Paris were in agreement that there was "an opportunity now to deepen and strengthen coordination" between the two allies, but that "a lot of hard work remains to be done" regarding "concrete decisions" and projects which will be submitted to Macron and Biden at their upcoming meeting later this month. The official did not specify the nature of these joint projects, and the time and place of the talks has yet to be announced publicly.A US official speaking to Reuters stressed that Macron assured Blinken that European-level security initiatives 'should not be in competition' with the NATO alliance.Elysee Palace confirmed that the meeting had taken place, releasing a statement which indicated that Blinken's talks with the French president would "contribute to restoring confidence" in relations between the two countries. The Elysee further stressed that Paris and Washington are "continuing their coordination on issues of common interest, whether it be EU-NATO cooperation, the Sahel, or the Indo-Pacific area."Blinken's visit to Paris has been characterized as a diplomatic effort to smooth over tensions and discuss "confidence-building measures." Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly did some "confidence-building" of his own with the French Ambassador to the US last week following the diplomat's return to Washington after being recalled last month.Sub Snub Saps ConfidenceDespite assurances by the US side that transatlantic relations were getting back to normal, French officials and media have continued to express their dissatisfaction with Washington, London and Canberra over the secret nature of the AUKUS negotiations, and the loss of the sub deal with Australia.Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French lawmakers that "someone lied" regarding Australia's plans to ditch the sub contract immediately after joining AUKUS while assuring Paris to the last moment that the agreement was still in place. "Something doesn't add up and we don't know what," he said.At the same time, Le Drian insisted that a resumption in dialogue between Paris and Washington was not an indication that the "crisis" in relations had ended. "It will continue, and in order to get out of it, serious actions will be needed, not words," he said. The diplomat also warned that France would be reviewing its relations with the UK, and that London should be made to "know that it has violated its obligations, including under the agreement on trade and cooperation."Last week, Macron announced that Paris would be selling Rafale jets and three new frigates to Greece in a moved hailed as "an audacious first step towards European strategic autonomy."Before that, high-profile French opposition poilticians urged Paris to go further and to consider withdrawing from NATO altogether over the perceived "stab in the back," as Le Drian has described it, over the sub deal.

