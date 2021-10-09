https://sputniknews.com/20211009/at-least-46-people-killed-143-injured-in-mosque-attack-in-northern-afghanistan-source-says-1089786516.html
At Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says
06:36 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 06:39 GMT 09.10.2021)
KABUL (Sputnik) - At least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured as a result of an explosion in a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, a local Health Department source told Sputnik on 9 October.
"According to the latest data, 46 people died, 143 were injured", the source said.
The blast ripped through the mosque during Friday prayers. An eyewitness told Sputnik on 8 October that the death toll from the incident surpassed 100 and about 20 people were injured, while media outlets reported that the explosion killed 60 people and injured over 100.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban* movement, said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, which he said had claimed the lives of several compatriots.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.