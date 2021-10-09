https://sputniknews.com/20211009/at-least-46-people-killed-143-injured-in-mosque-attack-in-northern-afghanistan-source-says-1089786516.html

At Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says

At Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured as a result of an explosion in a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan province of... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T06:36+0000

2021-10-09T06:36+0000

2021-10-09T06:39+0000

afghanistan

asia

news

world

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102387/81/1023878181_4:0:1071:600_1920x0_80_0_0_6055c5b2adf434e73846c4f2e9acef57.jpg

"According to the latest data, 46 people died, 143 were injured", the source said.The blast ripped through the mosque during Friday prayers. An eyewitness told Sputnik on 8 October that the death toll from the incident surpassed 100 and about 20 people were injured, while media outlets reported that the explosion killed 60 people and injured over 100.Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban* movement, said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, which he said had claimed the lives of several compatriots.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20211008/blast-hits-shia-mosque-in-northern-afghanistan-several-people-injured-eyewitnesses-say-1089763580.html

asia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia, news, world, afghanistan